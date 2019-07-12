Last month, Samsung announced that it was bringing a slew of its popular Galaxy A devices to the U.S. following success in other markets. After the launch of the Galaxy A50 for Verizon in June, Samsung's now released the Galaxy A10e on AT&T.

The Galaxy A10e is a budget phone through and through, but looking at the features and specs it brings to the table for its price, it could be a pretty compelling option.

With the A10e, you're getting a 5.83-inch 1560 x 720 display, Exynos 7884B octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage, 8MP rear camera, 5MP selfie camera, and a 3,000 mAh battery. We appreciate the inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack, but the use of Micro-USB on a phone coming out in 2019 is a tad annoying.

You'll pay $210 upfront for the Galaxy A10e or $7/month on an installment plan, but for a limited time, AT&T's offering the phone for just $1/month.

The Galaxy A10e certainly doesn't knock any socks off, but it does appear to be a solid competitor to something like the Moto G7 Play — so long as you're an AT&T customer, that is.

