Samsung just launched its new Galaxy Book Pro laptops at its recent Galaxy Unpacked event, with impressive design, specs, and mobile-focused features. Both offer thin designs, FHD AMOLED displays, and fairly large batteries. Samsung claims as much as eight hours of battery life from a 30-minute charge thanks to its new 65W fast charger, but the real story might be what the new charger is made with.

Samsung made quite a deal over its new Gallium nitride (GaN) charger at Unpacked. If you're not familiar, Gallium nitride is a chemical compound found in many electronics but only recently made its way into smartphone chargers. The benefit of this is that GaN-based semiconductors can be made much smaller than silicon-based ones while providing the same output. This means a laptop charger can provide a large amount of power at just half the physical size and using fewer materials.

A few years ago, our Jerry Hildenbrand wrote about how important Gallium nitride could be for charging, and it continues to be true now as Samsung highlighted during its presentation, including how its new fast charger can handle power more efficiently.