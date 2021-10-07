According to TizenHelp , the browser includes a slew of features designed to make browsing on a small screen easier, such as voice input and swipe gestures. You can also zoom in on a page to see what you're reading more clearly.

Samsung has finally rolled out its internet browser to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic , allowing you to browse the internet straight from some of the best Android smartwatches .

For uninterrupted browsing, you can open your current page on a paired smartphone through the "Show on Phone" option. However, you shouldn't expect the same browsing experience as you would with the app's smartphone version. For example, the browser loads the desktop version of a webpage rather than the smartwatch-optimized version.

That said, it's one of the best Tizen apps that Samsung made available for its latest smartwatches. Recently, the tech giant also released the PPT Controller app to Galaxy Watch 4, allowing students and business users to control a PowerPoint presentation with their smartwatch.

However, it's worth mentioning that Samsung's internet browser is not exclusive to its own smartwatches. Other Wear OS watches like the TicWatch E3 and Fossil Gen 5 also support the app.

While the browser on a smartwatch may not be as intuitive as it is on a smartphone, it still provides a convenient option for browsing the internet on the go.