What you need to know
- Samsung's internet browser is now available on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic.
- The browser offers some handy featues for browsing on a small screen such as zooming in and swipe gestures.
- You can download the browser from the Play Store for Wear OS.
Samsung has finally rolled out its internet browser to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, allowing you to browse the internet straight from some of the best Android smartwatches.
According to TizenHelp, the browser includes a slew of features designed to make browsing on a small screen easier, such as voice input and swipe gestures. You can also zoom in on a page to see what you're reading more clearly.
For uninterrupted browsing, you can open your current page on a paired smartphone through the "Show on Phone" option. However, you shouldn't expect the same browsing experience as you would with the app's smartphone version. For example, the browser loads the desktop version of a webpage rather than the smartwatch-optimized version.
That said, it's one of the best Tizen apps that Samsung made available for its latest smartwatches. Recently, the tech giant also released the PPT Controller app to Galaxy Watch 4, allowing students and business users to control a PowerPoint presentation with their smartwatch.
However, it's worth mentioning that Samsung's internet browser is not exclusive to its own smartwatches. Other Wear OS watches like the TicWatch E3 and Fossil Gen 5 also support the app.
While the browser on a smartwatch may not be as intuitive as it is on a smartphone, it still provides a convenient option for browsing the internet on the go.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Facebook Horizons is decidedly less 'Facebook' in this new rebrand
Facebook Horizons, Facebook's VR social network of sorts, is getting a huge rebrand and an even bigger content creator program, giving up to $10,000 in cash prizes to the winners.
Mobvoi confirms the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra launch with a giveaway
Mobvoi is preparing to launch its next-gen TicWatch Pro 3 smartwatch next week and is hyping up the device with a giveaway.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Everything we know so far
Samsung isn't likely to announce or launch this tablet soon, but we've already begun to see leaks emerging from South Korea about Samsung's newest tablets — including a supposed 14.6-inch "Ultra" tablet. Here's what we know so far about the Galaxy Tab S8 series.
These are the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 screen protectors
If you're looking for protection for your Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, we've got all the best screen protector options for you to choose from.