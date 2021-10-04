Earlier this year, AMD CEO Lisa Su confirmed that the company was working with Samsung to bring ray tracing to phones. Samsung has now announced in a post on Weibo that its next-gen Exynos 2200 chipset will be the first to come equipped with ray tracing support.

The Exynos 2200 will feature a GPU based on the AMD RDNA2 architecture, codenamed "Voyager." AMD's RDNA2 architecture is used in not just the company's RX 6000 GPUs but also powers the graphics in both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The chipset itself is codenamed "Pamir" and could be announced sometime early next year. Similar to the Exynos 2100, the Exynos 2200 is rumored to feature a single high-performance core, three mid-tier cores, and four efficiency cores. As for the GPU, rumors suggest it could have 384 Stream Processors, which hints at six Ray Accelerators.

Ray tracing support will no doubt give the Exynos 2200 a slight edge over Qualcomm's rumored Snapdragon 898 in terms of gaming. The chipset is expected to power the international variants of Samsung's Galaxy S22 series phones. Samsung's next flagship Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, is also rumored to have the same chip under its hood.

Ray tracing technology simulates the physical behavior of light to enable real-time, cinematic-quality rendering in games. While the technology is currently limited to PC and console gaming, NVIDIA and MediaTek are working together to bring ray tracing to the best Chromebooks as well.