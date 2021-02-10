Samsung introduced the latest iteration of its custom Android skin with the Galaxy S21 series last month. Unlike One UI 3.0, One UI 3.1 doesn't bring a ton of new features. However, it does add a few useful features and some other improvements. As reported by SamMobile, Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 3.1 update to the Galaxy S20 FE.

The update arrives as version G781BXXU2CUB5 and is currently rolling out to users in Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. It is likely that the update will expand to other regions - including the U.S., within the next few weeks.

While Samsung's flagship Galaxy Tab S7 series tablets have already been updated to One UI 3.1, the Galaxy S20 FE is the company's first phone to receive the update. One UI 3.1 brings minor UI tweaks, the ability to add custom video call effects in apps such as Duo and WhatsApp, as well as Google Discover feed integration. You can also now easily remove GPS location data from photos before sharing them.

Once the update becomes available in your region, you will receive a notification on your Galaxy S20 FE. You can also look for the update manually by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Since the Galaxy S20 FE is among the best Samsung phones and is selling quite well in most markets, it isn't surprising that the company has decided to update it to the latest One UI version before devices like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and S20 Ultra.