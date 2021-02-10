What you need to know
- The One UI 3.1 update is now rolling out to the Galaxy S20 FE.
- One UI 3.1 brings minor UI enhancements, along with a few new features such as the ability to add custom video call effects.
- The update is currently limited to users in Europe.
Samsung introduced the latest iteration of its custom Android skin with the Galaxy S21 series last month. Unlike One UI 3.0, One UI 3.1 doesn't bring a ton of new features. However, it does add a few useful features and some other improvements. As reported by SamMobile, Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 3.1 update to the Galaxy S20 FE.
The update arrives as version G781BXXU2CUB5 and is currently rolling out to users in Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. It is likely that the update will expand to other regions - including the U.S., within the next few weeks.
While Samsung's flagship Galaxy Tab S7 series tablets have already been updated to One UI 3.1, the Galaxy S20 FE is the company's first phone to receive the update. One UI 3.1 brings minor UI tweaks, the ability to add custom video call effects in apps such as Duo and WhatsApp, as well as Google Discover feed integration. You can also now easily remove GPS location data from photos before sharing them.
Once the update becomes available in your region, you will receive a notification on your Galaxy S20 FE. You can also look for the update manually by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and install.
Since the Galaxy S20 FE is among the best Samsung phones and is selling quite well in most markets, it isn't surprising that the company has decided to update it to the latest One UI version before devices like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and S20 Ultra.
Review: The Lucidsound LS15P is a decent wireless headset for gamers
Lucidsound has presented gamers with a solid budget option when it comes to next-gen gaming, as the LS15P wireless microphone offers decent sound quality without the hassle of paying too much.
Review: The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 strikes the perfect balance
14-inch Chromebooks didn’t get much love in 2020, but 2021 is here and Acer is giving us exactly what we need right out of the gate: an affordable package with enough power for most full workloads and the 2-in-1 touchscreen form factor that adapts to whatever environment you’re working from these days.
The Snapdragon X65 modem means 5G isn't just for phones anymore
5G isn't just for phones. The Snapdragon X65 modem is also ready for the next evolution of 5G and is going to help bring it on.
Dress up your Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with these great accessories
The Galaxy S20 FE is one of the most popular phones of the year, thanks in large part to its fantastic value. It also offers top-end specs at an extremely competitive price. So why not put some of that money you're saving toward the phone with some great accessories?