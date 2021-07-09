Bixby logoSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Bixby is receiving an update with several improvements to the experience.
  • Queries will no longer take up the full display and last for only 15 seconds by default.
  • Users no longer have to train Bixby to recognize their voice when using the wake word.

Samsung users are being treated to a handy update to the Bixby virtual assistant that should make it quicker to get started and improve how the virtual assistant behaves.

Spotted by SamMobile, the new quality-of-life improvements change how voice queries are handled. Instead of filling up the entire screen, the result will only take up as much space as necessary in a new compact design. This is similar to how Google Assistant behaves when it shows results cards.

Additionally, results will only stay on screen for 15 seconds by default before disappearing.

Bixby users are also getting personalized recommendations from the conversations screen, which Samsung says will help users "try out new things." You can enable the new "Personalized Bixby" in the settings, and it will learn your preferences over time to provide better recommendations.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

The update is also simplifying the setup process. When setting up the Bixby wake-up phrase, users no longer have to train the assistant to recognize their voice if they don't want to. Samsung also highlights its simplified Spotify authentication, and users can get started just by saying "Play Spotify."

Finally, the update allows users to add Quick Commands to their home screen for quick and easy access, letting them circumvent Bixby to enable certain tasks.

The new Bixby updates should be available on the best Samsung phones. You can update Bixby through the Galaxy Store or by visiting Bixby Voice settings > About Bixby Voice > Update. Of course, if you're rather not deal with Samsung's virtual assistant at all, you can always completely disable Bixby.

Camera king

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Render Phantom Black Back Official

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Get up close

The Galaxy S21 Ultra features some of the best cameras you'll find on a smartphone. Its 108MP sensor can capture tons of detail, and you can get real close to the action with its dedicated 10x telephoto zoom sensor.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Unmaze for Android is a stunning adventure through a sinister labyrinth
Android Game of the Week

Unmaze for Android is a stunning adventure through a sinister labyrinth

Unmaze is an interactive graphic novel meets adventure game. As Ariadne, you must guide your loved ones through a sinister, mythical labyrinth using light and shadow to communicate. Can you lead them to the exit in time, or will monstrosity overtake them before they can escape?

Here are the best Samsung Galaxy A12 cases in 2021
outfitting the A12

Here are the best Samsung Galaxy A12 cases in 2021

If you're grabbing a Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone for yourself, a teen, or tween, it's important to ensure the phone and its amazing camera are protected. We found the best cases for you to choose from!