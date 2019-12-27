What you need to know
- During an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Reynolds confirmed that Deadpool 3 was in the works.
- Previously, as part of Fox, Deadpool 1 & 2 were rated R films.
- It was not revealed whether Deadpool would be integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe or not.
It seems the Merc with a Mouth is heading over to Disney to join forces with Marvel. In a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ryan Reynolds confirmed that Deadpool 3 was indeed in the works at Marvel.
"Yeah, we're working on it right now with the whole team," Reynolds said. "We're over at Marvel now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It's kinda crazy. So yeah, we're working on it."
The two previous Deadpool movies were both huge successes and proved that rated R superhero movies had an audience — combined the two films made $1.2 billion. Joining forces with Marvel Studios could bring some exciting pairings with other characters in the MCU. Since the prior two films were at Fox, the potential team-ups were limited due to licensing rights.
How Disney handles the foul-mouthed comedic superhero will be intriguing considering the content that is generally associated with the wholesome Magical Kingdom.
