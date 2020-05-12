We truly are living in the future with doorbells you can answer from anywhere in the world, from the comfort of your smartphone. But it's not always that affordable to add one to your smart home setup, especially if you want one you can trust. Fortunately, B&H is making it a lot less expensive to install the Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with the Chime Pro dropping in price to $169.99. That's $80 less than the doorbell alone and a $130 savings over buying the doorbell and chime separately.

Ding dong deal Ring Video Doorbell Pro & Chime Pro Bundle If you can't answer your doorbell from your phone yet, you are doing 2020 wrong. Correct that with this great deal on a Ring Video Doorbell Pro and get a bundled Chime Pro that helps extend the reach of your doorbell. $169.99 $299.99 $130 off See at B&H

Ring's Video Doorbell Pro takes the place of your existing hardwired doorbell at home. It's equipped with a 1080p HD camera featuring infrared night vision that lets you view its video feed using an app on your smartphone, tablet, or computer, and you'll be able to do so from anywhere in the world. It's also equipped with a microphone and built-in speaker that allows you to speak with any visitors that arrive at your door. There's an integrated motion sensor that can send an alert to your phone even before the doorbell is pressed.

Ring devices like the one above are even compatible with Amazon Alexa. That means that with something like the Echo Show 8, Alexa will not only share announcements whenever motion is detected or the doorbell is pressed, but also let you see and talk to visitors on the device's screen.

Meanwhile, the included Chime Pro helps extend the reach of your doorbell and plugs into any standard AC outlet in your home. It boosts the Wi-Fi signal around your house so you can connect to the doorbell easier, and it has its own volume control and multiple alert tones, making it quite useful when a guest arrives and you're not by your phone.

At B&H, shipping is fast and free and you can also benefit from the company's B&H Payboo Credit Card. If you pay for a Ring doorbell with the card, B&H will instantly pay you back the sales tax you paid. Depending on which state you live in, that could result in a decent savings.