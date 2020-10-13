Best answer: Ring is your best bet for an outdoor camera. Not only does Ring offer a wider variety of cameras for every need, but it also does it at a lower price point than Nest.
If you're an Amazon Prime member, there's no doubt you've been looking forward to Amazon Prime Day. After all, there's no better time to get exclusive Prime deals on thousands of products. Most of the time these prices are even better than Black Friday and the best part is that you won't even need to leave your couch to get them.
Both Nest and Ring make fantastic outdoor cameras, but the products from each company differ wildly in specs, design, and price. Google offers two options — Nest Cam Outdoor and Nest Cam IQ Outdoor. Both of these products offer compelling designs and features but are more expensive than Ring's products. They also both need to be plugged into a power outlet at all times, making them more difficult to install.
Ring, meanwhile, offers a plethora of models with a wide variety of capabilities and prices, including several models that are completely battery-powered. Many of those battery-powered options even support Ring's solar panel charger, meaning you get the freedom of a completely wireless device without worrying about having to charge it. Ring also offers spotlights, different sized cameras, and, maybe most importantly for Prime Day, a lower cost of entry.
Ring Stick Up Cam with free Echo Dot (3rd gen)
Ring Stick Up Cam offers more freedom thanks to its battery-powered nature. Combine it with other Ring cameras to create a ring of protection around your home. Now 20% off for Prime Day!
Ring Floodlight Camera with free Echo Show 5
Need to shine a light on the situation? The Ring Floodlight Camera will do just that for even less money than normal. It's 24% off for Prime Day, and even includes a free Echo Show 5!
Nest Outdoor Cam
Nest Outdoor Cam packs incredible optics, advanced motion detection, and Google security into a beautiful, weatherproof package. Now 13% off for Prime Day!
A powerful selection on Amazon Prime Day
Nest's cameras are great, but Ring offers an almost dizzying array of options when compared to Nest's two cameras. Ring has several cameras on sale for Prime Day, including the extremely versatile Ring Stick Up Cam, the super-bright Ring Floodlight Cam, or one of the many models of Ring Video Doorbell to adorn your front door.
When choosing a Ring Stick Up Cam, don't forget to select the Echo Dot bundle, as Amazon is including a free Echo Dot (3rd gen) with every Ring Stick Up Cam on Prime Day. That's in addition to the 20% off price Amazon has applied to the Ring Stick Up Cam, making this one killer deal.
If you need a spotlight to brighten things up at night, the Ring Floodlight Camera is 24% off for Prime Day, making it only $190. Compare that to the normal price of $250 and you'll see it's a huge deal. On top of that, it even comes with a free Echo Show 5 so that you can see any motion events as they happen, all without having to pull up the Ring app on your smartphone.
Then, of course, are all the fantastic Ring Video Doorbell Prime deals. All Ring Video Doorbells are 30% off for Prime Day, which makes it easy to pair with any of the other Ring cameras you might pick up today!
A subscription gets you even more on Amazon Prime Day
Regardless of whether you choose Ring or Google this Prime Day, remember that you'll need to subscribe to either company's cloud storage plans to get the most out of your new smart camera systems. For just a few bucks a month, both Ring and Google will provide you with cloud storage for all your cameras, as well as advanced motion detection and a host of other important features.
Since neither company makes cameras with local storage, it's important to subscribe to cloud storage so you can see more than just the live feed from the cameras. Don't worry too much if you need to let the subscription lapse for a bit, though, as cameras from both companies will still provide access to live video without having to pay for that subscription.
Should I wait for Black Friday deals on a Nest or Ring camera?
Historically, Prime Day offers Black Friday prices well before Black Friday even begins. This year, thanks to Amazon moving Prime Day to a later date, you can save some money and knock out your Holiday shopping even before the Holiday season officially begins! That's a great reason to pick up these deals now instead of waiting until Black Friday.
