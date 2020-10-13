Best answer: Ring is your best bet for an outdoor camera. Not only does Ring offer a wider variety of cameras for every need, but it also does it at a lower price point than Nest. From $80 at Amazon

Nest's cameras are great, but Ring offers an almost dizzying array of options when compared to Nest's two cameras. Ring has several cameras on sale for Prime Day, including the extremely versatile Ring Stick Up Cam, the super-bright Ring Floodlight Cam, or one of the many models of Ring Video Doorbell to adorn your front door. When choosing a Ring Stick Up Cam, don't forget to select the Echo Dot bundle, as Amazon is including a free Echo Dot (3rd gen) with every Ring Stick Up Cam on Prime Day. That's in addition to the 20% off price Amazon has applied to the Ring Stick Up Cam, making this one killer deal. If you need a spotlight to brighten things up at night, the Ring Floodlight Camera is 24% off for Prime Day, making it only $190. Compare that to the normal price of $250 and you'll see it's a huge deal. On top of that, it even comes with a free Echo Show 5 so that you can see any motion events as they happen, all without having to pull up the Ring app on your smartphone. Then, of course, are all the fantastic Ring Video Doorbell Prime deals. All Ring Video Doorbells are 30% off for Prime Day, which makes it easy to pair with any of the other Ring cameras you might pick up today! A subscription gets you even more on Amazon Prime Day