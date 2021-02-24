What you need to know
- The new Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 comes with enhanced HD video and support for Amazon's new Alexa Greetings.
- The device has new radar-based tracking sensors to better monitor objects and people in the vicinity.
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is now available for preorder and retails for $250.
The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is one of the best smart doorbells on the market, with FHD video capture and enhanced motion sensors for smarter monitoring. It takes some of what's great about the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus and puts it in a more streamlined, wired design that does away with batteries. Now, Ring is following up its best smart doorbell with the second-generation model, bringing more hardware tools for even smarter motion sensing and higher quality video.
The Ring Video Doorbell 2 improves on many of the features that made its predecessor so great. Video is now captured at a higher 1536p resolution for crystal-clear video. The new Head-to-Toe video also gives users a better idea of what's happening at their front door by giving them a fuller picture of the scene. This makes it easier to spot whether or not you have packages at your door.
Alexa Greetings and quick replies are also supported, two features that were recently launched for select Ring products. With Alexa greetings, users can let Amazon's smart assistant answer the door for you if you're not able to. The assistant will ask for the visit and whether or not the person would like to leave a message. It can also direct mail carriers to place packages in certain designated spots.
The Video Doorbell Pro 2 also comes with some impressive radar tracking sensors. Where the original model had customizable motion zones, this new model comes with 3D Motion Detection, using radars to help users pinpoint exact distances from which to monitor. This makes it easy to exclude points outside your property so as not to trigger an event or begin recording until motion is detected within a specific area.
Another new feature coming to the Video Doorbell Pro 2 is the new Bird's Eye View, which can give users an aerial view of motion that was detected within the selected motion zone. This shows Ring users not only a top-down view of motion by using the radar sensors from the 3D Motion Detection, but Ring users can also get a picture of where and when movement occurred within and outside of the monitoring threshold.
With the introduction of these radar-based features, we're reinventing what our devices can do to give our customers a more precise picture of what is happening at home. We're excited to add this technology to our most popular product—the doorbell and to offer customers even more choices for their home security systems.
Ring also highlights its privacy features such as end-to-end encryption and Privacy Zones which can block off a section from the camera's field-of-view. Some features like Alexa Greetings and Rich Notifications are exclusive to Ring Protect subscribers, which also gives users access to event history and recorded messages.
The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is available for preorder on both Amazon and Ring's websites and retails for $250. Units will begin shipping to customers on March 31st.
