For a number of years now, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro has been the best way to experience all of Ring's best features. Despite requiring a bit more work when setting up (because you have to wire it up), the Ring Video Doorbell Pro offered users every feature out of the box without restriction. That all changed with the Ring Video Doorbell 3, which is the first battery-powered video doorbell from Ring that offers features that were once exclusive to the wired version.

That exclusivity existed once because the chipsets used inside of the first and second-generation Ring Video Doorbells would consume too much battery to make these features worthwhile. Thankfully for users who prefer a wireless video doorbell, newer chipset technology is both more powerful and less power-hungry, opening up features like advanced motion detection, adjustable motion zones, and even privacy filters. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus even offers the same pre-roll technology that was once exclusive to the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, all while coming in at a cheaper price.

Easier installation is the key

One of the biggest differences between the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and any other generation of wireless Ring Video Doorbell is the installation. Ring Video Doorbell Pro has always needed to be hard-wired, just as an existing doorbell might, and this extra bit of installation was generally worth the effort because it enabled a number of features that the battery-powered versions didn't support. This time around, however, there's almost no real difference in the number of features offered between the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Ring Video Doorbell Pro Price $200 $250 Power Source Removable, rechargeable battery Hardwired into existing doorbell power Video resolution 1080p 1080p Field of view 160 degrees 160 degrees Dimensions 5.1 in. x 2.4 in x 1.1 in. 4.50 in. x 1.85 in. x .80 in. Live view Yes Yes Connectivity 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi Motion detection Adjustable motion zones Adjustable motion zones Privacy Zones Yes Yes Smart Assistant Integration Amazon Alexa Amazon Alexa

The keys to Ring Video Doorbell 3's success, in this case, is the inclusion of advanced motion detection, adjustable motion zones, and privacy zones. That means that, for the first time ever on a battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell, users can customize specific parts of the video to detect motion and ignore any movement in the rest of the scene. This helps cut down on the number of erroneous notifications, sometimes significantly so, especially if your video doorbell is able to see cars passing by on the road, or if a tree or bush tends to set motion detection off.

Being battery-powered also means the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is the best choice for renters when comparing these two products. That's because renters can easily install the Ring Video Doorbell 3 without having to worry about adding or modifying the wiring by the front door because it's completely powered by a removable, rechargeable battery.

Still a few advantages for the Pro

Despite being the most capable battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell yet, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 doesn't support pre-roll footage. You'll need to upgrade to the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus or the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for that feature. Pre-roll means your camera begins recording four seconds before the doorbell button on the Video Doorbell is pressed, which can help deliver better context to videos when they need to be reviewed later on. Pre-roll isn't going to be used or useful in every situation, but there are a few times where pre-roll video can really make a difference.

While the installation is slightly more complicated and likely restricts ownership to just homeowners, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is a more convenient product in the long run. Since it's powered directly by your home at all times, you'll never need to worry about maintenance. Unlike the Ring Video Doorbell 3, there's no battery to remove and charge every so often, and you won't need to worry about the occasional performance hiccup that comes with motion detection on any battery-powered camera.

It really depends on your situation

In closing, the product you choose here is likely going to be determined by whether or not you're a homeowner or a renter. Homeowners will almost certainly want to choose the Ring Video Doorbell Pro. While the MSRP is $50 more expensive than the Ring Video Doorbell 3, it's a product that offers slightly more functionality and a lot more convenience in the long-run. Sure it's going to take a bit of wiring to install the first time, but you'll never have to deal with charging batteries.

Renters, likewise, should probably choose the Ring Video Doorbell 3. Since it's battery-powered, it doesn't require any wiring and, thus, probably won't irritate your landlord. You'll be missing the pre-roll feature that the Ring Video Doorbell Pro offers but, if that's a super important feature for you, you can always choose Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus.

