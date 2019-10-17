The all-arounder Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In Short-term savings Amazon Cloud Cam Ring makes great video doorbells and security cameras, and the new Ring Stick Up Cam continues the tradition with a powerful indoor/outdoor camera that's flexible to power and place. It also integrates with the entire Ring line of home security products for a premium experience. $100 at Amazon Pros Works indoors and outdoors

Also availble in battery variant

Available in white and black (soon)

Works with Alexa Cons No video recordings without subscription

No 24/7 recording option Amazon's first branded security camera is certainly more affordable than the Ring Stick Up Cam, but that cost-cutting left the Amazon Cloud Cam with significantly fewer features. This camera is just okay for indoor security monitoring, but it can't tie into extra sensors and lights the way Ring can. $90 at Amazon Pros 33% cheaper than Ring

Ties in seamlessly to Alexa and Echo devices

Slightly smaller device Cons Indoor-only camera

No Ethernet support

Smaller field of view

Only works with Alexa

The Amazon Cloud Cam can look like quite the deal at $90, but once you go beyond the basics, the divide between the two cameras only grows more dramatic — and everything breaks in Ring's favor.

Running rings around the Cloud Cam

The Ring Stick Up Cam and Amazon Cloud Cam are both wired home security cameras with 1080p video recording that is stored and shared through a internet service. Both use motion detection to trigger push alerts and video recording, both can see in the dark thanks to Infrared Night Vision, and both have a speaker and microphone for two-way audio, should you have some choice words to share with the moron breaking into your hunting cabin.

Feature Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In Amazon Cloud Cam Outdoor durability "weather resistant" Indoor use only Power options Plug-in Plug-in Internet options Wi-Fi Wi-Fi Camera field of range 130° diagonal

110° horizontal

57° vertical 120° diagonal Video quality 1080p 1080p IR night vision ✔️ ✔️ Two-way audio ✔️ ✔️ Assistant integration Google Assistant (limited)

Amazon Alexa Amazon Alexa

The Ring Stick Up Cam may be slightly more expensive, but the flexibility of being able to mount it indoors or out is more than worth the upgrade. Ring's camera can also see more thanks to its larger field of view, and you can add a Quick Release Battery Pack as a bit of power insurance in case the electricity goes out for an extended period of time.

You also need to consider the cost of the subscription plans that enable most of the advanced features on these cameras, too, because the camera's no good if you can't use it the way you want to. While Amazon Cloud Cam takes an edge on free features, if you intend to pay for a plan — or have more than 3 cameras at some point down the road — Ring's plans come out cheaper in the long run, for a single camera or multiple cameras.

Plan Price Device limit Custom zones Days recorded Ring Free Free — ✔️ ❌ Ring Protect Basic $3/mo

$30/yr 1 cam ✔️ 60 days Ring Protect Plus $10/mo

$100/yr All @ single address ✔️ 60 days Cloud Cam Free Free 3 cams ❌ 1 day Cloud Cam Basic $7/mo

$70/yr 3 cams ✔️ 7 days Cloud Cam Extended $10/mo

$100/yr 5 cams ✔️ 14 days Cloud Cam Pro $20/mo

$200/yr 10 cams ✔️ 30 days

Without even a Basic plan, a Ring Stick Up Cam won't give you access to video recordings, so if you don't open the app in time, you'll miss whoever or whatever set it off, but a Ring Basic plan is $30 bucks a year, less than half the price of Amazon's Basic plan. Amazon also has a 10-camera limit for its Pro plan, while Ring Protect Plus will cover every Ring device at a single address — and at half the price.

Cheaper than ever Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-in Same great features, considerably lower price. The new Ring Stick Up Cam is the kind of upgrade we like. It has all of the same great features of its predecessor, like 1080p HD video, two-way talk, and real-time notifications. The best part? It's 30% cheaper than before, making it even more accessible for everyone. $100 at Amazon (Plug-in)

Short-term savings Amazon Cloud Cam Affordable security for those looking to skip the subscription. Amazon's camera can't play outside and its subscriptions can offset the hardware savings, but if you're looking for a basic security camera that won't break your budget, the Cloud Cam might be a perfect fit for your dorm room or apartment. $90 at Amazon

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.