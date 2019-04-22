Budget behemoth Redmi Note 7 Pro Underwhelming Moto G7 Like previous Redmi devices, the Redmi Note 7 Pro delivers incredible value for your money. The switch to a Snapdragon 675 has made things that much faster, and the 48MP camera is the one to beat in the budget segment. Combine that with a 4000mAh battery that charges over USB-C at 18W and you get one of the best overall packages in 2019. ₹13,999 at Flipkart Pros Outstanding specs

Motorola is often the first name you think of when buying a budget phone, but in recent years the brand has lagged behind Chinese rivals like Xiaomi and Honor. Xiaomi, in particular, has come to rule this space in markets like India and China thanks to a string of Redmi devices that offer great value for money. Let's see if the Moto G7 has what it takes against the beastly Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro has much better specs

From the very beginning, the Redmi series defined value in the budget segment. That particular trait hasn't changed in the last five years, and the Redmi Note 7 Pro manages to deliver outstanding value. There's a new Snapdragon 675 under the hood that offers a decent performance boost, and the chipset is specifically optimized for gaming.

Like previous Redmi phones, the Redmi Note 7 Pro breaks new ground for value.

You also get a 48MP camera that spits out 12MP photos, a 4000mAh battery that lasts for two days, an IR blaster, and a headphone jack. Fast charging was one area where previous Redmi devices were found to be lacking, but the Redmi Note 7 Pro has 18W fast charging over USB-C. Oh, and there's also a notification LED embedded in the bottom bezel.

While earlier models had lackluster designs, Xiaomi overhauled the aesthetic on the Redmi Note 7 Pro, with the phone sporting a fresh design with interesting gradient patterns at the back.

The 48MP camera is also interesting as it takes breathtaking photos. On the hardware front, there isn't a single area where the Redmi Note 7 Pro does not utterly dominate.

Category Redmi Note 7 Pro Moto G7 Operating system Android 9.0 Pie

MIUI 10 Android 9.0 Pie Display 6.3-inch IPS LCD, 2340x1080 (19.5:9)

Gorilla Glass 5 6.2-inch IPS LCD, 2270x1080 (19:9)

Gorilla Glass 3 Chipset Snapdragon 675

2 x 2.0GHz Kryo 460 Gold

6 x 1.7GHz Kryo 460 Silver

Adreno 612 Snapdragon 632

4 x 1.8GHZ Kryo 250 Gold

4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 250 Silver

Adreno 506 RAM 4GB/6GB 4GB Storage 64GB/128GB 64GB MicroSD slot Yes (up to 256GB)

Hybrid slot Yes (up to 512GB)

Dedicated slot Rear camera 1 48MP f/1.8 PDAF 12MP f/2.0 PDAF Rear camera 2 5MP f/2.2 5MP f/2.2 Front camera 13MP f/2.2 8MP f/2.2 Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 ac

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS

FM radio Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.2 LE

GPS

FM radio Audio 3.5mm jack

Single speaker 3.5mm jack

Single speaker Battery 4000mAh

Non-removable 3000mAh

Non-removable Charging USB-C

18W USB-C

15W Water resistance No rating No rating Security Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor Dimensions 159.2 x 75.2 x 8.1mm

186g 157 x 75.3 x 8mm

172g Colors Neptune Blue, Space Black, Nebula Red Ceramic Black, Clear White

Motorola wasn't known for delivering the absolute latest specs, with its Moto G phones striking a balance between speed and affordability. That's true of the Moto G7 as well; the Snapdragon 632 is a definite upgrade over last year's SD450, and it's immediately evident once you start using the device.

The Moto G7 has robust hardware, but it isn't quite on the same level as Xiaomi.

There's much more power on offer, and the design has also been updated for 2019. That said, the hardware just isn't on the same level as what you get on the Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the 3000mAh battery is good for just a day's worth of use. The 4000mAh unit on the Redmi Note 7 Pro lasts considerably longer.

Furthermore, Motorola is getting increasingly tone-deaf when it comes to pricing, with the Moto G7 retailing for ₹3,000 more than the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India. Even Samsung has managed to turn things around with its budget-focused Galaxy A30 and A50, so it's a shame to see Motorola fail to adapt to market realities.

The Moto G7 delivers a cleaner software

The Moto G7's redeeming factor is the software. Motorola continues to deliver a clean and uncluttered software experience interspersed with a few unique additions in the form of Moto Display and Moto Actions.

Motorola's software continues to be great — even if updates aren't delivered timely anymore.

The result is that the software on the Moto G7 is a delight to use, and it's vastly better than MIUI 10 on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Xiaomi has made numerous changes in MIUI over the last two years, but there's also an unwelcome addition in the form of ads. The interface is bogged down with ads, and while there is an option to disable them, it mars the overall experience.

That said, Motorola also has a few issues of its own when it comes to software. The brand no longer delivers updates on time — if at all — so if you're eyeing the Moto G7, know that you'll have to wait a long time before it'll pick up platform or security updates.

Redmi Note 7 Pro is the obvious choice — if you can get it

It's no wonder that Xiaomi has managed to sell over a million units of the Redmi Note 7 series in just under a month. The hardware on offer combined with the gorgeous design makes the Redmi Note 7 Pro one of the best budget phones of 2019, and it's an easy decision to make provided you're in a country where the phone is officially on sale.

If not, the Moto G7 is a decent alternative. The hardware isn't at the same level as the Redmi Note 7 Pro, but you do get cleaner software.

