The Oculus Quest is an incredible virtual reality headset since it's independent of external hardware. It doesn't require any external sensors, hardware, or wires connected to a PC to immerse you inside of VR. While the Oculus Quest is an impressive device on its own, you can enhance your VR experience even further with just a few accessories. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day has some great deals to help you enjoy your Oculus Quest even more.

Battery backup: Anker PowerCore 20100 mAh

Staff favorite

If you want to make your VR sessions to last even longer, you can carry a power bank or attach it to your headset or waist. This Anker power bank has a large 20,100 mAh capacity and supports 4.8A output to keep your Oculus Quest powered up.

$31 (was $50) at Amazon

Keep on playing: EBL 2800mAh rechargeable batteries and charger

The Oculus Quest's Touch Controllers require a single AA battery in each controller. These rechargeable batteries mean you won't be digging through drawers to find new batteries with a fresh charge.

$23 (was $29) at Amazon

Hanging it up: ENHANCE PC Gaming Headset Desk Hook

You can save space on your desk by adding this desk hook to store your headset. It rotates 360 degrees and clamps to the side of desks or tables. It even has a small hook to keep wires organized.

$12 (was $15) at Amazon

Improving audio: HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset

These headphones support 7.1 surround sound and have a removable noise-canceling microphone. They're wired, so they're a good option for the Oculus Quest, which doesn't officially support Bluetooth audio. They're almost 20 percent off on Prime Day.

$70 (was $84) at Amazon

The ones to get

While the Oculus Quest is freeing and untethered, you can enhance your VR experience with the right accessories. The tech in this roundup helps you play your games longer and improves your VR immersion.

The Oculus Quest doesn't support Bluetooth audio, so you'll have to go the wired route if you want to dive deeper into your games. The HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset supports surround sound and has a removable microphone as well.

If you want to extend your gaming sessions, then you should grab the Anker PowerCore 20100 mAh. It features a large 20,100 mAh capacity and supports 4.8A charging which helps keep your Oculus Quest full of juice.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
Sonos Beam Smart TV sound bar with 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

The newest device in the Echo family, the Show 5, is now down to just $50
Echo Show 5
$49.99 $89.99 Save $40

It's only been on the market since May, but it hasn't escaped the Prime Day price cuts.

Amp up your home security with these huge Prime Day discount on nearly all Ring products
Save on Ring products today only

Whether you need a video doorbell, whole home alarm system, or some lights to brighten a dark area, Amazon has it all marked down today!

These huge price drops on the entire Galaxy S10 lineup might be one of the best Prime Day phone deals we'll see
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB unlocked Prism Black Android smartphone
$599.99 $900.00 Save $300

We love the Galaxy S10, and we love deals. This combines two of our true loves in one!

Scour Amazon Warehouse's deals to save an extra 20% on tech and more through Prime Day
Extra 20% off Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse sells a myriad of items in varying conditions, from refurbished to open-box, used, warehouse-damaged, and more. It's a great place to snag a deal, and now Prime members can save an extra 20% off select items at checkout.

There's never been a better deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 than this pre-Prime Day offer
Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Certified Refurbished)
$89.99 $169.99 Save $80

Amazon is taking $80 off the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2, which lets you see and speak with visitors at your front door no matter where you are in the world.

More Prime Day Deals