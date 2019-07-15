The Oculus Quest is an incredible virtual reality headset since it's independent of external hardware. It doesn't require any external sensors, hardware, or wires connected to a PC to immerse you inside of VR. While the Oculus Quest is an impressive device on its own, you can enhance your VR experience even further with just a few accessories. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day has some great deals to help you enjoy your Oculus Quest even more.

The ones to get

While the Oculus Quest is freeing and untethered, you can enhance your VR experience with the right accessories. The tech in this roundup helps you play your games longer and improves your VR immersion.

The Oculus Quest doesn't support Bluetooth audio, so you'll have to go the wired route if you want to dive deeper into your games. The HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset supports surround sound and has a removable microphone as well.

If you want to extend your gaming sessions, then you should grab the Anker PowerCore 20100 mAh. It features a large 20,100 mAh capacity and supports 4.8A charging which helps keep your Oculus Quest full of juice.

