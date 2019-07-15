The Oculus Quest is an incredible virtual reality headset since it's independent of external hardware. It doesn't require any external sensors, hardware, or wires connected to a PC to immerse you inside of VR. While the Oculus Quest is an impressive device on its own, you can enhance your VR experience even further with just a few accessories. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day has some great deals to help you enjoy your Oculus Quest even more.
If you want to make your VR sessions to last even longer, you can carry a power bank or attach it to your headset or waist. This Anker power bank has a large 20,100 mAh capacity and supports 4.8A output to keep your Oculus Quest powered up.
The Oculus Quest's Touch Controllers require a single AA battery in each controller. These rechargeable batteries mean you won't be digging through drawers to find new batteries with a fresh charge.
You can save space on your desk by adding this desk hook to store your headset. It rotates 360 degrees and clamps to the side of desks or tables. It even has a small hook to keep wires organized.
These headphones support 7.1 surround sound and have a removable noise-canceling microphone. They're wired, so they're a good option for the Oculus Quest, which doesn't officially support Bluetooth audio. They're almost 20 percent off on Prime Day.
The ones to get
