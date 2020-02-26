Realme introduced its first 5G-enabled flagship smartphone in India earlier this week, taking rivals such as OnePlus and Samsung head-on in the premium segment. The company has now announced that it will be introducing the Realme 6 series at an event in the country on March 5. Initially, at least, the Realme 6 series will include just two models – Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro.

As per the teaser website for the upcoming Realme 6 series, the two phones will come with quad-camera arrays at the rear, featuring a 64MP primary sensor. The main sensor will be joined by an ultra-wide lens, telephoto lens with 20x zoom, and a macro lens.

The images on the teaser website also confirm that the Realme 6 series phones will have hole-punch displays, with the Pro model featuring two selfie cameras. More interestingly, however, Realme says the upcoming budget phones will come with 90Hz FHD+ displays, something that we haven't seen in the budget segment yet. The upcoming phones will offer class-leading charging speeds as well, with support for 30W Flash Charge technology.

Starting today, consumers in India can pay a ₹1,000 ($14) deposit to place a "blind order" for either the Realme 6 or Realme 6 Pro. While Realme 6 buyers will get a pair of Realme Buds 2 as a gift, Realme 2 Pro buyers will receive a ₹1,000 discount coupon for the Realme Buds Wireless earphones.

