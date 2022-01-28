Our readers aren't too happy about the Galaxy S22 Ultra's rumored specs

What you need to know
- We asked our readers what they thought of the rumored Galaxy S22 Ultra configurations.
- More than 50% said they prefer that Samsung keeps the same (or higher) RAM configurations as the S21 Ultra.
- 36% say they don't mind but would like more storage or a lowered price to make up for it.
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is less than two weeks away, and we're expecting the company to launch its next exciting flagship lineup. We expect some big changes for the Galaxy S22 series, including an S Pen-touting S22 Ultra that will succeed the Galaxy Note series. However, with rumors circulating that the S22 Ultra specs will include lower RAM configurations than last year's Ultra, we asked our readers if they'd mind that Samsung may lower the memory.
Out of more than 1100 votes, 54% said they would prefer that Samsung keep the same RAM configurations as last year or increase it. 36% say that the 8GB base RAM is fine, but Samsung should offset the downgrade by lowering the cost of the phone or at least increasing the base storage. Only 8% say they're okay with the rumored base RAM.
One reader, Steelatx, isn't too happy given the compromises Samsung has made with recent flagships:
I didn't get the s21 because of the downgrade in screen resolution, lack of SD card, reduction in RAM, and the change in mobile payments. It seems that this iteration of the S22 (base) is going to be similar or more compromised.
However, I got to thinking, what if Android 12 is a better more efficient OS with better memory management? Could this be a reason to cut RAM? Because the OS is no longer hogging it? Law of diminishing returns, right? If 8 gigs performs optimally, why do we need 12 or 16? Increased cost is all we'd be facing. I am in desperate need of a new phone, my s20s battery is shot, but not quite sure what to think. I need a small phone and even the s20 is too big :(
Another reader makes the arguement that Samsung could launch the S22 Ultra with faster RAM, which could make it better, despite there being less of it:
Others agree that 8GB is sufficient but still think Samsung is making too many compromises with their phones by removing other features:
With Galaxy Unpacked happening on February 9, there's not much time before we get the complete picture of what Samsung is launching to compete with the best Android phones of 2022.
