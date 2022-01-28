Our readers aren't too happy about the Galaxy S22 Ultra's rumored specs

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is less than two weeks away, and we're expecting the company to launch its next exciting flagship lineup. We expect some big changes for the Galaxy S22 series, including an S Pen-touting S22 Ultra that will succeed the Galaxy Note series. However, with rumors circulating that the S22 Ultra specs will include lower RAM configurations than last year's Ultra, we asked our readers if they'd mind that Samsung may lower the memory.

Out of more than 1100 votes, 54% said they would prefer that Samsung keep the same RAM configurations as last year or increase it. 36% say that the 8GB base RAM is fine, but Samsung should offset the downgrade by lowering the cost of the phone or at least increasing the base storage. Only 8% say they're okay with the rumored base RAM.