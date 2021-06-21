Some of the best gaming headsets are discounted for Prime Day, including the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro. There are a number of reasons that headsets like this are better than your television's speakers, and if you're looking for a wireless one, you can't go wrong with what Razer has to offer.
The BlackShark V2 Pro enhances the already fantastic BlackShark V2 headset. It comes with a detachable microphone, cooling gel-infused cushions, 50mm audio drivers, and features 7.1 surround sound support on PC. Should you want to customize any of its settings, you also have the Razer Synapse app at your disposal.
Razer BlackShark V2 Pro| $47 off at Amazon
The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro headset is one of the most comfortable out there, supporting 7.1 surround sound on PC and the Razer Synapse app for easy customization. Anyone looking for a premium wireless headset will definitely want to consider this model. It's got all the bells and whistles you'll need for an exceptional audio experience.
I frequently list this as one of the best wireless PS5 headsets out there, and I stand by that claim. I've been using it for several months now and it's my go-to headset for work meetings and Discord chats. One of my biggest complaints it that it can be uncomfortable to wear around your neck due to the bars surrounding the earcups, but that's a minor gripe all thing's considered.
In our Razer BlackShark V2 Pro review, we said, "The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is one of the best headsets I've ever had the pleasure to review. Its console compatibility is a little lacking, but it makes up for it with sublime comfort and exceptional audio. Combined with an easy-to-use app for customization, it's one of the top headsets on the market today."
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
If you buy an Android phone on Prime Day, it needs to be this one
This Prime Day, if you're planning to buy any phone — on sale or not — it absolutely should be a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Here's why (and how much you'll save).
Enjoy Prime Day 2021 with a new tablet for your media consumption needs
If you're looking for a great deal on a great tablet, we anticipate some big sales for Prime Day 2021. Here are the best deals that we've uncovered so far.
Google Pixel Buds A-Series review: Surprisingly rock solid
Google's latest pair of true wireless earbuds take the best features of the original and shed the excess — and the bugs — to hit a $100 price tag.
These are the best microSD cards to expand your Galaxy S9's storage
If you like to take your contacts from phone to phone or simply need more storage than the Galaxy S9's onboard 64GB, then check out these microSD options for both performance and value.