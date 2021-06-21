Some of the best gaming headsets are discounted for Prime Day, including the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro. There are a number of reasons that headsets like this are better than your television's speakers, and if you're looking for a wireless one, you can't go wrong with what Razer has to offer.

The BlackShark V2 Pro enhances the already fantastic BlackShark V2 headset. It comes with a detachable microphone, cooling gel-infused cushions, 50mm audio drivers, and features 7.1 surround sound support on PC. Should you want to customize any of its settings, you also have the Razer Synapse app at your disposal.