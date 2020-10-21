Grab Razer's Mercury White BlackWidow Lite tenkeyless mechanical keyboard on sale for $69.99. This is the best price of 2020 on this keyboard at Amazon. It normally sells for $90, and it hasn't gone lower than $80 since 2019's holiday shopping season. The black version sometimes goes as low as $60, but it's $80 right now and maybe you're just more into this Mercury White color anyway.

Low price Razer BlackWidow Lite TKL mechanical keyboard white A tenkeyless mechanical keyboard with Zero Compromise Razer Orange switches that provide tactile feedback and a quieter click. Has O-Ring sound dampeners, white LED lighting, programmable macros, and 10-key rollover with anti-ghosting. $69.99 $90.00 $20 off See at Amazon

Our review of the Razer BlackWidow Lite keyboard gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 and a Recommended build. Richard Devine said this keyboard, "is easily one of the top keyboards you can get right now if you're looking for work, play or both. It does what you need it to do, and does it well, no fluff. It's absolutely fantastic."

It is designed for gamers and for people who need some good feedback. It uses Razer's Orange mechanical switches, which will give you some tactile feedback with every keypress. They also require only 45 G of actuation force, which makes them great for high APM games and typing. The O-ring sound dampeners help reduce the key noise and typing fatigue so you won't feel it in your hands even after a long time. It's also a tenkeyless design with a detachable cable, so it's easy to travel with and helps reduce fatigue with the compact size.

The keys each have individual white LED backlighting. You do have full control over the brightness of that backlighting, too, along with the ability to customize what zones on the keyboard are lit and when.

Razer Hypershift is a technology that allows for all the keys and keypress combinations to be remapped a second time. Use this to create complex macros, execute commands, and more. You can fully customize the whole thing with Razer's free software.

The mechanical switches are designed to last for 80 million clicks, and Razer covers the keyboard with a two-year warranty.