The Razer Phone 2 now comes in Satin Black, a new color that's exclusive to Razer.com. This is a different color than the default Mirror Black, which you can find on Amazon and other retailers. It's slicker and smoother, which Razer says makes it "as smooth as its 120hz display." It's also priced at $499.99. That has been the Razer Phone 2's street price since we first shared that drop back in February. Once upon a time the phone sold for as much as $800, so it's great the new color doesn't come with a premium at all.

Android Central took a good long look at the Razer Phone 2 and gave it 4 out of 5 stars with a Recommended badge. The reviewer said "I'd recommend the Razer Phone 2 to anyone who's fully onboard to invest in mobile gaming and appreciates the ability to play the latest and greatest games as they were meant to be experienced."

The phone includes a 120 Hz UltraMotion display for fast mobile gaming, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with a custom vapor chamber cooling system, and dual front-facing speakers featuring Dolby Atmos. The two cameras include image stabilization for sharp images. You'll also be able to charge your phone's 4000mAh battery wirelessly if you want. Grab a power bank that lets you stay juiced up on the go or grab a wireless charger so you can let it power up while you watch movies. The microSD slot supports cards up to 1TB, so you definitely won't have to worry about storage if you upgrade.

