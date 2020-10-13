If you're like me, you don't want to spend a lot of money to get the best gaming headset available. That's why it's fantastic that the Razer Kraken headset is just $50 during Amazon Prime Day . Normally $80, this headset is now 38% off and delivers solid audio quality with a good microphone, so you can enjoy a great gaming experience without breaking your wallet.

The Razer Kraken is not a high-end gaming headset yet it delivers great sound with the need to ever recharge. It's compatible with all modern gaming consoles and PC and at just $50, it's not a deal to pass up if you're in the market for another headset.

It's compatible with the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, as well as the upcoming PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The rise of 3D Audio tech in the next-generation is going to mean you can get more out of a cheaper headset.

The custom PS5 Tempest 3D Audio will work with basically any wired or USB headset that currently works on PS4, making this one of the best Prime Day PS5 deals to help get prepped for next-gen gaming.

I use this headset all the time across my different gaming platforms and it always surprises me with how great it sounds when used with the right in-game settings. Next-generation games are looking to see price increases, which means if you grab this headset while it's on sale, you can actually get a gaming headset for $20 less than the price of a brand new game.

This is one of the best Prime Day Razer deals you'll find, so don't miss out.