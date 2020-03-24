The Razer BlackWidow Essential wired gaming mechanical keyboard is down to $54.99 today on Amazon. The deal is also available at Best Buy. It's actually a part of Best Buy's deals of the day and Amazon is just price-matching it. Grab it at the retailer that's most convenient for you! Given the current climate, there could be delays on shipping or you might have to do a curbside pickup to get it in a reasonable amount of time. The more options available the better.

The BlackWidow Essential is built with some of Razer's best technology. You'll get Razer Green mechanical switches, which have an optimized actuation force and reset points to get all your commands off as fast as you can command them. Plus, these switches are engineered to last for a very long time. They even have a longer durability than the more popular Cherry MX switches with a life span up to 80 million keystrokes. These switches are built in house and follow strict requirements from the Razer team.

All of the keys on this keyboard are completely programmable. That means you can rebind any button on the keyboard to do something else. Not only that, but with the customizable macros you can create incredibly complex commands that play out with the press of a button. Razer's Hyper Shift technology is very cool, too, because it basically doubles the functionality of your keyboard. Rebind everything to a second command, including shortcuts and macros.

One other feature included on this keyboard is 10-key roll-over, which ensures all your commands go through even if you're hitting multiple keystrokes at once. The keyboard uses a USB wired connection, which makes it compatible with both Windows and Mac computers. Plus, it has built in cable management in case there's too much cord there. Razer backs up the BlackWidow Essential with a two-year warranty.

