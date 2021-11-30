It's no secret that the Oculus Quest 2 — or Meta Quest 2 as it's now called — was the number-one-selling video game item on Black Friday and is now the best selling VR headset of all time. But good things come to those who wait, and Walmart is here to prove that with a Black Friday deal after black Friday on a refurbished 64GB Quest 2.

At $199, this refurbished 64GB Quest 2 is the lowest price we've ever seen for the headset. That's $100 less than the actual Black Friday price and $50 less than even the best sales on the Quest 2, which came with $50 gift cards at many retailers.

We've seen some stellar deals on refurbished items in the past and this is no exception, but before you get all affronted by the 'refurbished' moniker, let's explore what that tag means. Good old Wikipedia gives a perfect definition of the term as "the distribution of products that have been previously returned to a manufacturer or vendor for various reasons, not sold in the market or new launch of a product. Refurbished products are normally tested for functionality and defects before they are sold to the public. "

Not only that but, since this is the Holiday timeframe, Walmart is extending return dates until 30 days after December 26th, 2021. That means that God forbid something isn't working correctly with your Quest 2 between now and nearly 2 months from now, you can return it to Walmart for a full refund.

If you ask me, that's the perfect reason to save a hundred bucks this Holiday season and go with the refurbished deal.

This Oculus Quest 2 deal won't last long, so grab one today

Quest 2 64GB (refurbished) | Save $100 Get the best in VR at the best price we've ever seen. This is the original 64GB model Quest 2 so it doesn't have as much storage space as the new models but, so long as you're not planning to play Medal of Honor, you shouldn't run into any storage issues. $199 at Walmart Quest 2 128GB If you're in need of more storage, a new 128GB model is double the storage as the original, opening up the path to install dozens of games without worry. It's hassle-free VR in every single way. $299 at Amazon

But the real catch isn't the refurbished part of the deal; it's that this is the 64GB model of the Quest 2. Meta retired the 64GB model back in August and replaced it with a 128GB model at no additional charge — that's $300 brand new if you're keeping tabs — which opens up space for more games.

Right now, most Quest 2 64GB owners like myself don't have trouble with running out of storage so long as they aren't installing Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, which takes up the entirety of the storage on a Quest 2 64GB model.

If you're planning on playing Medal of Honor at any point, it's safe to say you should skip this deal and buy a new 128GB or 256GB model, instead. Otherwise, take our word for it and save the $100 and use it to pick up a better head strap and some controller grips, instead.