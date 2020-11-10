Out of all the Black Friday Android phone deals we'll see this year, this one is likely to be among the first to sell out because of that attractive freebie so be sure to get your order in now to avoid disappointment.

Huawei is well known for offering some great affordable Android phones but that doesn't mean there's no chance to save on one this Black Friday . UK network Virgin Mobile just kicked off its Black Friday sale and there's one Huawei deal that stands out. Right now, you can snag the Huawei P30 Lite from just £22 per month there but the main draw for this deal is the fact that it bundles in a Nintendo Switch for free!

Virgin's Black Friday deals are now live in the UK with plenty of opportunities to save. With this Huawei deal, you can snag the affordable phone and a free Nintendo Switch while supplies last.

This low £22 cost is possible because of a few factors. Firstly, the Huawei P30 Lite retails for £299 but normally sells for about £200 at Amazon so it's not exactly an expensive phone on its own. On top of that, you only get 1GB of data at that price, though Virgin does roll over your unused data. Just £5 more a month can take that monthly allowance up to 100GB.

One possible drawback for some will be the 36-month contract instead of 24 months many other networks tend to use. You can opt for two years instead of three if you want, though the monthly cost goes to £30 and up if you go that route.

The Huawei P30 Lite New Edition came out in January of this year. As the name suggests, it's an updated version of the P30 Lite so looks and performs similarly with some subtle spec boosts. It's equipped with a 6.15-inch display, Kirin 710 chipset, 6GB RAM, and 256GB of storage.

On the back, there's a triple-camera setup that consists of a 48MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP depth array, as well as a fingerprint sensor. The front camera is 32MP with support for facial recognition. For a phone of this price, you'll get solid shots our of its cameras.

You probably already know all about the Nintendo Switch but, if not, you can check out the ultimate Nintendo Switch guide by our pals at iMore for any further info you might need.