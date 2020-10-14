Prime Day isn't just the best time of the year to shop for Amazon devices and other tech. In fact, you can find deals on just about everything at Amazon during this two-day sale, including power tools and other products to help with any DIY projects you've had in mind over the past few months. Whether you're working on improvements around your home or taking care of fall clean-up outside, these Prime Day offers could really come in handy.

Of course, as the majority of Prime Day deals are only available to Amazon Prime members, you'll need to make sure you have a Prime membership if you want to shop most of these offers. You can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping and take advantage of any Prime Day discounts you might be interested in.