Prime Day isn't just the best time of the year to shop for Amazon devices and other tech. In fact, you can find deals on just about everything at Amazon during this two-day sale, including power tools and other products to help with any DIY projects you've had in mind over the past few months. Whether you're working on improvements around your home or taking care of fall clean-up outside, these Prime Day offers could really come in handy.
Of course, as the majority of Prime Day deals are only available to Amazon Prime members, you'll need to make sure you have a Prime membership if you want to shop most of these offers. You can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping and take advantage of any Prime Day discounts you might be interested in.
Check it out
Free Amazon Prime Trial
Try out Amazon Prime for free and gain access to all of Prime Day's deals in the process! This 30-day trial grants you access to all of Prime's perks, from free two-day shipping to the Prime Day sale and more.
Free 30-day trial
Best Prime Day home improvement deals
BLACK+DECKER Cordless Drill Combo Kit | $150.53 at Amazon
This Black+Decker cordless drill features a powerful 20V MAX motor that can power through nearly any DIY project. With this kit, you'll also receive a sander, jig saw, oscillating tool, router, and impact driver attachments, along with a 20V MAX lithium ion battery and several other accessories all bundled together in a hard-shell carry case.
Sun Joe SPX3000 Electric High Pressure Washer | $103.99 at Amazon
Clean up outside your home with Sun Joe's electric high pressure washer. This 14.5-amp model features 2030 Max PSI / 1.76 GPM and can help you wash the grime and dirt off everything from your home and driveway to your car or truck, boat, lawn equipment, and more — all at $45 off its regular cost.
Greenworks 40V Brushless Push Mower | $326.24 at Amazon
Prime members score an extra 25% off the price of this Greenworks 21-inch 40V Brushless Push Mower once you add it to your cart and head to checkout. It comes with a battery and a charger so you can keep it powered up without ever needing to buy fuel for it, and there's even a built-in USB port so you can power up your phone while you're mowing.
Generac 1200W Portable Inverter Generator | $265.30 at Amazon
Save over $100 on Generac's 1200W portable inverter generator only during Prime Day. This lightweight generator is suitable to power up electronics, tools, and appliances, and features a built-in handle to make it easy to carry wherever you're going.
Black+Decker drills & more | Up to 30% off at Amazon
Select Black+Decker drills are now discounted by up to 30% at Amazon with prices starting at just $29. The pictured Drill & Home Tool Kit is a stellar 68-piece kit that every home should have handy, now down to $59 while supplies last. You'll also find a couple of vacuums in the sale.
Greenworks Outdoor Power Tools | Up to 35% off at Amazon
Leaf blowers, chainsaws, pressure washers,and more are on sale in this group of discounted Greenworks outdoor power tools. You could grab the pictured string trimmer and leaf blower bundle for $137.89 or the Greenworks 40V Cordless Chainsaw for $113.74. There's also a 13-amp pressure washer that's now on sale for $63.99.
Scotts Turf Builder Grass Seed Sun & Shade Mix | from $16.19 at Amazon
Amazon is offering up to 46% off Scotts Turf Builder Grass Seed only for Prime members. You can grab the 7-pound bag for $16.19 or the 20-pound bag for $48.31; this price should show once you reach checkout. This grass seed grows in full sun and dense shade. Plus, it contains Scotts exclusive WaterSmart Plus coating technology to keep seeds moist for longer and protected from disease.
Fiskars Steel Pruning Shears | $8.49 at Amazon
These steel pruning shears are designed for cutting stems and light branches. They feature an easy-open lock to help keep the blade closed until you're ready to use it, and they even come with a lifetime warranty.
Briggs & Stratton Power Products | Up to 20% off at Amazon
Snow blowers, pressure washers, lawn mowers, and more by Briggs & Stratton and other brands are now on sale at Amazon. Prime members will score an additional 20% off once you reach checkout which can save you up to $130 instantly.
More Greenworks Outdoor Power Tools | Up to 20% off at Amazon
This selection of discounted Greenworks tools features string and hedge trimmers, backpack leaf blowers, push lawn mowers, and more. Prime members can save 20% on the Greenworks 80V Cordless Push Lawn Mower to bring its price down to $399.
