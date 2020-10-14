Do you have a dashboard camera in your car? If not, you should. You'd be surprised what can get caught on camera and how that might just save you from trouble later. Obviously, a dash cam can be vitally important should you ever find yourself in a traffic accident. Dash cams record more than just video in a lot of cases and can show the truth of the event should that be in dispute.
It's not just about accidents, either. The dash cam could record funny or random things that happen as we've seen on the internet. Some dash cams have multiple cameras to record inside the car, too, in case someone breaks in through a window. They're also designed to activate when they detect motion or a sudden bump. There's just a ton of benefits to having one, and right now Prime Day has made several of them super affordable. Let's take a look at some of the best ones available right now!
Just keep in mind that the Prime Day deals are almost at an end. These prices might not be around tomorrow. Grab one while you can and save big!
- Sneaky sneaky cam: Aukey Dash Cam 1080p car camera
- 24/7 Recording: Vantrue T2 1080p parking mode dash cam
- Front and Rear: Apeman 1440p and 1080p dual dash cam
- Record Everything: Vava Dual 1440p and 1080p dual dash cam
- Ready for the Road: Aukey DR03 1080p dual dash cam
Sneaky sneaky cam: Aukey Dash Cam 1080p car camera
Designed to be a stealth cam that sits unnoticed behind your rear view mirror. Has a super-wide 170-degree field of view with 1080p video resolution. Records in an emergency and can track location and speed data. Includes a dual-port USB charger so you can charge the camera on one port and charge your mobile device on the other.
$46.89
$70 $23 off
24/7 Recording: Vantrue T2 1080p parking mode dash cam
Has a wave detection sensor that can detect motion and start recording. Stays charged and avoids battery draining. Includes enhanced night vision and loop recording. Resists extreme temperatures up to 158-degrees Fahrenheit. 18-month warranty.
$119.99
$150 $30 off
Front and Rear: Apeman 1440p and 1080p dual dash cam
The front camera has 1440p resolution, and the rear camera has 1080p resolution. Both have 170-degree field of view. Record everything that happens to you no matter where it is. Use the built-in G-Sensor to automatically lock current video when it detects something.
$79.99
$100 $20 off
Record Everything: Vava Dual 1440p and 1080p dual dash cam
The front camera has 1440p resolution at 30fps with a 155-degree field of view. The rear camera records in 1080p at 30fps with a 126-degree field of view. The Sony sensors in each camera help improve low light sensitivity and record clear video day or night. The 24-hour parking monitor works as a surveillance camera even when your car is off.
$124.99
$135 $10 off
Ready for the Road: Aukey DR03 1080p dual dash cam
You'll get 1080p protection front and back with great field of view up to 170 degrees. The G-sensor automatically detects incidents and starts recording while also protecting the recordings from being overwritten accidentally. Comes with a dual-port car charger you can use to power the camera and your mobile device at the same time.
$89.99
$150 $60 off
Keep in mind all of these dash cams will need a microSD card to record onto. Luckily, Prime Day is here for you with deals there as well. Find the size your camera can support, then grab one of the Samsung Evo Select microSD cards, which are all down to low prices right now.
