As with all Prime Day deals , you'll need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag this discount. You can start a free 30-day trial now to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Prime Day orders and more.

Prime Day is a perfect time to improve your experience working at home. If you've been dealing with poor video resolution while making video calls, it's time to change that. For just one day only, the Aukey 1080p FHD Webcam Live Streaming Camera is on sale for just $31.94, saving you nearly 50% off its regular cost of $60.

Aukey's FHD Webcam features 1080p video resolution and has built-in stereo microphones for capturing your audio clearly. It works great with Zoom, Skype, YouTube, and more, has a fixed focus for up to 5 meters away, and clips easily onto screens. It just needs a USB port to work.

Aukey's webcam can record and stream in 1080p resolution at 30fps. That's great performance for whatever you need the webcam for. If you're working from home and need the webcam for video conferences, you'll be able to use this with Zoom, Skype, and other programs like that. If you're using it as a content creator, you can record your beautiful face for YouTube or set it up for Twitch live streaming.

The Aukey webcam has a 1/2.9-inch CMOS image sensor and built-in stereo microphones. The mics are great if you don't have an independent way to record your audio. You can communicate with your teams or record your voice for videos. The lens uses a fixed focus that will keep everything within five meters of the webcam clear and detailed.

Depending on where you're using the webcam, it should install relatively easily. If you're using it with your PC, you can clip it simply onto the top of your monitor. It should also fit comfortably on your laptop. If you have a screen that doesn't have a bezel or you need a different angle, it can also be placed easily on your desk or another flat surface. You can even mount it on a tripod if you have one with a 1/4-inch mounting point.

You won't need any drivers or software or anything like that to install the webcam. It just needs a USB port to plug into and boom, it's good to go. The webcam is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Android.