Solid-state drives (SSD) are one of the best upgrades you can make to any PC to make it instantly feel faster. If you're looking to give your PC a solid boost, there are a number of SSD models on sale this Prime Day on Amazon, ranging from leaders like Samsung to Western Digital and Seagate. Here are ourpicks for some of the best deals today.

The ones to get

With the right SSD, you can secure a heck of a speed boost that'll make any PC go from feeling sluggish to lightning fast. This roundup covers some of the best deals available for Prime Day that will keep you speeding along without a hitch.

For your money, the Samsung 970 EVO 500GB is the best buy out of the bunch. You'll get crazy-fast read speeds of up to 3,500MB/s and the reliability that Samsung is known for.

If you don't have an M.2 slot and need more storage space, then the Samsung 860 EVO 1TB is your best bet because it still delivers some solid speeds and reliability for a 2.5-inch drive. At read and write speeds of 550MB/s and 520MB/s, respecitvely, tt won't be nearly as fast as the 970 EVO, but it should suffice for most tasks.

