Solid-state drives (SSD) are one of the best upgrades you can make to any PC to make it instantly feel faster. If you're looking to give your PC a solid boost, there are a number of SSD models on sale this Prime Day on Amazon, ranging from leaders like Samsung to Western Digital and Seagate. Here are ourpicks for some of the best deals today.
The leader: Samsung 970 EVO 500GBStaff pick
You can't go wrong with Samsung SSDs when it comes to speed and reliability, and the 970 EVO strikes the right balance. This 500GB model hits a nice middle ground on price and storage space, and it's pretty damn fast to boot.
No M.2 slot? No problem: Samsung SSD 860 EVO 1TB
If your PC doesn't have a free M.2 slot, then this Samsung 860 EVO is your best bet. It's not as fast as its NVMe cousins, but you'll still get zippy speeds packed in a 2.5-inch drive.
Gaming mode: Western Digital Black SN750 1TB Gaming SSD
If you've got gaming on your mind, then the WD Black SN750 sorts a sleek black design that'll fit in with your setup. The drive also works with Western Digital's software to provide a dedicated "game mode" for consistent performance in games.
Hybrid time: Seagate FireCuda 2TB Solid State Hybrid Drive
This 3.5-inch drive strikes a balance between fast SSD speeds and traditional hard drive space. Good for both consoles and PCs, the drive folds SSD storage and a sizeable hard drive into one packge.
The ones to get
With the right SSD, you can secure a heck of a speed boost that'll make any PC go from feeling sluggish to lightning fast. This roundup covers some of the best deals available for Prime Day that will keep you speeding along without a hitch.
For your money, the Samsung 970 EVO 500GB is the best buy out of the bunch. You'll get crazy-fast read speeds of up to 3,500MB/s and the reliability that Samsung is known for.
If you don't have an M.2 slot and need more storage space, then the Samsung 860 EVO 1TB is your best bet because it still delivers some solid speeds and reliability for a 2.5-inch drive. At read and write speeds of 550MB/s and 520MB/s, respecitvely, tt won't be nearly as fast as the 970 EVO, but it should suffice for most tasks.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.