I just bought myself a Kindle Paperwhite on Prime Day and with it, I'm going to need to start building my digital book library. Here are some best-selling eBooks that are also on sale for $5 or less on Prime Day!
Stranger than fiction: Sold on a Monday
A fiction inspired by the true story of a newspaper photograph from 1948 that shocked the nation during a time of financial desperation. This story is about the photographer, not the photographed.
Presonal journey: The Wedding Dress
When you own a bridal shop and you help pick the perfect dress for brides-to-be but can't seem to find the perfect dress for your own wedding, what do you do?
Dark mysteries: Run Away
In this thriller, a father heads down a dark and dangerous path in hopes of finding and reuniting with his daughter, who has intentionally taken this path away from him.
Sweet discovery: The Curious Charms of Arthur Pepper Kindle Edition
A story of discovery, of both love and self, about an elderly widow who goes on a pilgrimage to find out more about his departed wife before they met. It might make you cry.
Witty reflections: Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002) Kindle Edition
A true-ish tale of comedic observation from a hitchhiking traveler. Real diary entries from well-known author David Sedaris. Wondering what he thinks about?
Feminist side: A Year of Biblical Womanhood: How a Liberated Woman Found Herself Sitting on Her Roof, Covering Her Head, and Calling Her Husband 'Master'
When a woman decides to take the Bible literally for a year and attempts to live her daily life the way scripture explains it, she learns a lot about what religions teach — different religions — about the expected role of women and their cultural norms.
Fantasy adventure: The Last Wish: Introducing the Witcher
The origin story of the magic assassin that fights monsters and dragons. This fantasy tale is part of the larger Witcher series that spawned a series of video games.
Rome revealed: The Storm Before the Storm: The Beginning of the End of the Roman Republic
Rome wasn't built in a day and this historical research shows just how much of what we do today was first invented by the Romans. Political turmoil sparked the downfall of the greatest empire in ancient history. Will it repeat itself someday?
Even if you don't grab one of the Kindle books on sale during Prime Day, you'll always be able to find great prices on digital books from Amazon. Don't forget to look into the Kindle Owner's Lending Library. And, of course, you're going to want to subscribe to Audible.
