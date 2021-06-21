If you watched Microsoft's E3 announcement for the future of the Xbox, you might be chomping at the bit to try out Xbox Game Pass . Playing AAA titles right on your smartphone via streaming is an incredible innovation that is no longer a dream. And while some games have been developed with touch controls, you're probably want to grab a controller like the 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro+. With Prime Day finally here, it's time to make the most of the savings because you can now grab the Sn30 Pro+ for 20% off.

Want your Bluetooth controller to work with multiple devices and to look like a game controller of old? This 8bitdo Sn30 Pro+ Prime Day deal might just be for you.

There are a lot more reasons to consider grabbing a new Bluetooth controller, outside of just playing Xbox Game Pass games. Whether you want to fire up a new game on your PC or make use of the best emulators for Android, a new controller will definitely enhance your experience.

Outside of first-party options like the Xbox Core Controller and the Sony DualSense, 8Bitdo is arguably the next best pick for those who want a new controller. But it has much more to do with compatibility with other devices, along with working perfectly with the best gaming phones. In addition to working as you would expect any Bluetooth controller to, the Sn30 Pro+ also has the added benefit of being one of the best controllers for the Nintendo Switch. Seriously, the ability to use just one controller for everything from playing the best Android games to playing the best Nintendo Switch games, and then firing up your Raspberry Pi for some old-school emulation just can't be matched.

But what about those games where you're used to a certain button mapping? 8Bitdo has you covered there, too, as you can quickly change the button mapping on the Sn30 Pro+, along with even adjusting the sensitivity of the trigger buttons. There aren't enough nice things that can be said about this controller, and for Prime Day, you can save opn one of the best gaming controllers for Android and maybe one you can use with some other great Prime Day Xbox deals. You'll just want to keep your eyes peeled for a deal on a phone mount unless you just want to use a stand on a table or at your desk.