The 2021/22 Premier League season kicked off last week and today long-time rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are set to take the pitch at Emirates Stadium in London and we have all the details on how you can watch the game on TV or online.

While Chelsea finished in fourth place with 19 wins, 10 draws and nine losses in the Premier League last season and was able to advance to the Champions League group stage, Arsenal didn't fare nearly as well as the team came in eighth with 18 wins, seven draws and 13 losses. Chelsea is also coming off of a big

During Cheslea's first game of this season last Saturday, The Blues managed to easily defeat Crystal Place three to nil at Stamford Bridge stadium. Chelsea is also coming off of a big win after defeating Villarreal 6-5 in penalties during the UEFA Super Cup earlier that week. Arsenal's Gunners on the other hand lost their 2021/22 Premier League opener against Brentford 2-0 at Brentford Community Stadium last Friday.

Will Arsenal be able to turn things around at today's match or will Chelsea continue its winning streak?

Whether you're rooting for Arsenal, Chelsea or are just a big Premier League fan that doesn't want to miss a single match this season, we'll show you how to watch today's Arsenal vs Chelsea match in London from anywhere in the world.

Arsenal vs Chelsea - When and where?

Arsenal and Chelsea will meet on the pitch at Emirates Stadium in London, England on Saturday, August 21. The match is set to kick off at 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT / 4:30pm BST and U.S. soccer fans will be able to watch it on NBCSN while fans in the UK can catch all the action on Sky Sports.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea beginning at 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT on NBCSN. You can also stream the entire game online on NBCSN's website though you will need to login with the credentials from your cable provider to do so.

Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch the Premier League on NBCSN? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to NBCSN so you can watch today's Arsenal vs Chelsea game online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to NBCSN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

fuboTV - $65 per month - fuboTV's standard plan includes NBCSN as well as over 90 other live TV channels. You also get the ability to watch two streams simultaneously and record up to 30 hours of content using the service's cloud DVR feature.

Sling - $35 per month - Sling Blue includes access to NBCSN along with the Sling Orange + Blue plan.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to NBCSN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV Now - $69.99 per month - AT&T TV Now's Entertainment package will give you access to NBCSN and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

Sling TV Sling TV includes the NBCSN channel with Sling Blue, along with the Sling Orange + Blue plan! Plus, you can get your first month for as low as $10 right now! Start streaming at Sling

Live stream Arsenal vs Chelsea in Canada

Canadian soccer fans will be able to watch today's match as well as every single match in the 2021/22 Premiere League season on the sports streaming service DAZN. A subscription to the streaming services costs $19.99 per month but you can save quite a bit by signing up for an annual subscription for $99.99. DAZN will show today's Arsenal vs Chelsea match beginning at 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT.

DAZN DAZN is the place to go to stream the Premiere League live in Canada. It's $20 for the month or $100 for the year. $20 per month at DAZN

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea online in the UK

While the broadcast rights for the 2021/22 Premier League season are split between Sky Sports and BT Sport, Sky Sports will show today's Arsenal vs Chelsea match beginning at 4pm BST on the network's dedicated Sky Sports Premier League channel. You can also watch the game online on the Sky Sports website or using the Sky Go app if you're already a subscriber.

Don't want to sign up for a lengthy Sky Sports contract just to watch Premier League football, don't worry as you can watch today's Arsenal vs Chelsea match live on NOW TV with a Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.98 or a Sky Sports Two Month Pass for £25.99. NOW TV will also let you stream the match on your computer, smartphone, smart TV or other streaming devices.

NOW Sports Membership Watch Sky Sports' coverage of the Arsenal vs Chelsea match online with a NOW Sports Membership. Watch today's coverage for £10 or snag a monthly pass for £34. From £10 at NOW

Get an Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

As Optus Sport has a three-year deal to show the Premier League in Australia, football fans in the country will be able to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea on the network beginning at 10:20am AEST / 8:20am AWST on Sunday, August 22. If you're not an Optus subscriber yet, you can watch today's game by signing up for a monthly subscription to Optus Sport which costs AUD $15 per month and is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch today's match when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.