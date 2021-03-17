Smartphones just don't want to stay charged, do they? What you need is more ways to charge them no matter where you go. That's why you should grab this 2-pack of Anker PowerWave wireless charging stands on sale for $29.99 at Amazon. The stands normally sell for around $36, and they have not gone on sale much recently. The last major price drop was back in August, so you're saving a big chunk today and getting a deal we haven't seen in several months.

The idea of having a two-pack is so you can use one stand at home and use one stand somewhere else, like at work. Personally, I just want a stand in every room of the house so I can charge wherever I happen to be. And since it sits at an angle, I can still surf Twitter or watch shows while the battery continues to charge up. With these stands, you can place your phone in landscape mode or portrait mode and continue charging while you continue to do whatever it was you were doing when you got that Low Power message.

While it doesn't come with one, you will want to grab a Quick Charge adapter, like this $12 Anker Quick Charge 3.0 wall adapter, to ensure you get the fastest charge possible. The PowerWave is capable of providing 10W for Samsung Galaxy devices and 7.5W for iPhone devices but only with the aforementioned adapter. Other Qi-compatible devices will work as well but will max at 5W.

The stands work with phone cases, too, so you don't have to fumble with taking the cases on and off as long as they're less than 5mm thick, which most are. If you use a different charger like in your car that includes a metal or magnetic attachment, that will need to be removed to use these stands.