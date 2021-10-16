Tech companies love to lump events together. Oftentimes, we'll get several events in the span of one month, with Apple, Google, Microsoft, and even Samsung fighting for your attention. October is usually one of those times, which is why it's lovingly referred to as "Techtober." This year is no different, so we have several significant events scheduled for roughly the same week, Which you're looking forward to the most?
Apple Unleashed
While the Pixel 6 launch date was already announced, Apple decided to take some of Google's thunder by scheduling a launch event the day before. Since the company just had its big iPhone 13 event, it's expected that Cupertino will launch its latest MacBook models rocking mini-LED and new chips.
Apple's event is scheduled for Monday, October 18, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.
Google Pixel Fall Launch
Google's upcoming Pixel 6 event might arguably be the biggest of the bunch thanks to the anticipation building up for what could be one of the best Android phones of the year. Google has heavily teased the devices for a couple of months, not to mention we've seen a bevy of leaks, along with the excitement leading up to the official Android 12 rollout.
Google's Pixel 6 launch event is scheduled for Tuesday, October 19 at 10 a.m. PT/1 a.m. ET.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2
Samsung also decided to throw itself a Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event next week, although it's not entirely clear what to expect. The teaser for the event talks about reflecting individuality and living life in "many colorful, interesting, and unique ways."
That sounds like a reference to Android 12's dynamic color theming, something that arrived in Samsung's latest One UI 4 beta, so the company may plan to discuss its update plans. However, we don't expect the company to launch the Galaxy S21 FE just yet following rumors of its delay.
The Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event is scheduled for Wednesday, October 20, at 7 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.
Sony Xperia launch
And then there's Sony. This one came out of nowhere, but the company has an Xperia event scheduled for the following week. With the company's major smartphone launches already out of the way, it's anyone's guess what we'll get at this event. Still, it admittedly feels random to lump Sony in with other major Techtober launches. Here's hoping we get something mildly interesting!
Sony's Xperia event will happen on October 25 at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET.
Want to live again? Well hurry up, you've only got 7Days!
7Days! is a tense text-based adventure game through life and death. Kirell's soul hangs on the razor's edge between life and death. If she can complete a special task given to her by Charon within seven days, then she can be resurrected. How far will she go to live again? That's up to you!
Review: Google's Pixel 5a is the 4a 5G's longer-lasting twin
The Google Pixel 5a may look and perform almost exactly like last year's Pixel 4a 5G, but three small improvements make it more than worthy of kicking the 4a 5G off the American market.
5 features we want to see in Battlefield Mobile
Although Battlefield Mobile is being released next year, we don't know a huge amount about it. Here's what we want to see.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the best phone you can buy for long battery life
Battery life is one of the most important factors to consider when buying a phone. However, it's also important to remember that even though most manufacturers claim "all day" battery life, only a few live up to it. That's why we came up with a trusted list of the best Android phones you can buy with the best battery life.