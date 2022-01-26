Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S22 series on February 9, and while the standard and Plus models aren't expected to change too much, the S22 Ultra may see the most drastic change of the S series. However, not looking beyond the inclusion of the S Pen, Samsung is expected to make a rather curious change to the configuration of the S22 Ultra.

Rumors and leaks have pointed to Samsung lowering the base RAM of the Galaxy S22 Ultra to 8GB, down from 12GB on the S21 Ultra. RAM would top out at 12GB instead of 16GB. Yet, rumors indicate that the phone will arrive with the same launch price as its predecessor.

We want to know if our readers care if Samsung lowers the base RAM on its upcoming premium flagship.

Do you care if Samsung lowers the RAM on the Galaxy S22 Ultra?

One might argue that your Android phone doesn't need 12GB or 16GB of RAM and that 8GB should be just fine for most people. Especially when you take into account optimizations in Android and even Samsung's new virtual memory feature found in One UI 4.

However, given that Samsung may charge the same price for less RAM, some users may prefer that either the cost of the phone goes down to compensate or perhaps the S22 Ultra should come with 256GB of storage to start, especially given that we likely won't have an SD card slot on the device.

There are many factors as to why Samsung might have chosen to go this route. We are still dealing with the effects of the chip shortage, which has impacted the availability of many of the best Android phones, so that could have some bearing on the decision to ax the 16GB variant. It would also be a way to keep the price from going any higher due to the inclusion of a built-in S Pen.

Whatever the reasoning, it seems not everyone is too happy with Samsung allegedly backtracking with its RAM. We should learn more once the final specs are officially announced, but let us know in the comments what you think.