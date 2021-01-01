POCO teases a cheaper non-pro POCO F2

POCO is getting ready to launch the POCO F2, a successor to the well-received POCO F1. The company teased the upcoming phone in a tweet, showing off the phones it had launched in 2020 alongside what it expected to debut in 2021.

The stage is set! The fun has begun! Let us get ready to take it to the next level!



Excited? You should be, coz the next year is going to be even crazier.



While we enjoy, let us look back at everything we've achieved together! Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/K0432jSj8B — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 31, 2020

POCO had technically already launched a successor to the F1 in the F2 Pro. That phone was a critical success, bringing the essentials with sturdy hardware, a powerful processor, 5G support, and a relatively low price. But POCO had always promised to launch a proper non-pro F2, and it seems to be fulfilling that in 2021.

It's not clear when the POCO F2 will launch or how Poco F2 Pro will be cut down to reach a lower price point. if the Pro had a 120Hz display like other phones, perhaps it would have shipper with a 60Hz display instead. POCO may simply downgrade the Snapdragon 865 to a Snapdragon 765 or 750G to keep the 5G support, or it may drop the display from an LCD from an AMOLED. Either way, Xiaomi-linked company is no stranger to making good, cheap phones, and fans of the brand have something to look forward to in the new year.