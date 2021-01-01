POCO teases a cheaper non-pro POCO F2

What you need to know
- POCO is preparing to launch a POCO F1 successor in 2021.
- The company not-so-subtly teased the upcoming phone in a tweet sent out on New Year's Eve.
- While the POCO F2 Pro exists, POCO had always promised the subsequent launch of a regular F2.
POCO is getting ready to launch the POCO F2, a successor to the well-received POCO F1. The company teased the upcoming phone in a tweet, showing off the phones it had launched in 2020 alongside what it expected to debut in 2021.
POCO had technically already launched a successor to the F1 in the F2 Pro. That phone was a critical success, bringing the essentials with sturdy hardware, a powerful processor, 5G support, and a relatively low price. But POCO had always promised to launch a proper non-pro F2, and it seems to be fulfilling that in 2021.
It's not clear when the POCO F2 will launch or how Poco F2 Pro will be cut down to reach a lower price point. if the Pro had a 120Hz display like other phones, perhaps it would have shipper with a 60Hz display instead. POCO may simply downgrade the Snapdragon 865 to a Snapdragon 765 or 750G to keep the 5G support, or it may drop the display from an LCD from an AMOLED. Either way, Xiaomi-linked company is no stranger to making good, cheap phones, and fans of the brand have something to look forward to in the new year.
All-screen delight
POCO F2 Pro
A truly outstanding phone
The POCO F2 Pro offers everything you're looking for in a phone. It has a gorgeous metal-and-glass design, is powered by the Snapdragon 865, and there's even a pop-up camera slider that leads to an all-screen display. The 4700mAh battery delivers outstanding battery life, you get a 3.5mm jack, and the value on offer here is incredible.
