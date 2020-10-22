Woot has a number of refurbished Samsung, LG, and Google smartphones on sale for today only. The promotion includes phones from the Samsung Galaxy S6 to newer devices like the Galaxy S10 and LG V40 ThinQ, and prices start as low as $60. the models are listed as "scratch & dent" condition which means there may be some cosmetic wear, though they have all been tested to ensure they are in full working order. A 90-day warranty is included. Several options have already sold out, so don't wait on the phone you want if it is still available.

One interesting and affordable option still in stock at the time of writing is the LG V40 ThinQ at $159.99. This fully unlocked phone has a 6.4-inch display, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor. The V40 ThinQ has five cameras, three of which are on the back and two of them are on the front. On the back, it has a standard, ultra-wide, and telephoto lens, while the front has a standard and wide-angle lens.

The newer Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 5G are also available, both going for $419.99 if you want something more recent. You'll get a 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, respectively, as well as a Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM, and more.

If you want a Google-branded phone, the Google Pixel 2 at $129.99 is the only option available. The Pixel 2 is equipped with a 5-inch 1080p 441ppi AMOLED display, unlimited Cloud storage, and 4GB of RAM, along with a 12.2MP f/1.8 rear camera, 8MP front camera, and the ability to record 1080p video at 120fps. Though it's a bit older now, this is an Android phone through-and-through and it's even capable of bringing up the Google Assistant when you squeeze it.

Shipping is free at Woot if you log in with your Amazon Prime account. If you're not yet set up with Prime, you can start your 30-day free trial to save on shipping today and get in on all of the other benefits Amazon Prime has to offer.