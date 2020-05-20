Woot has a number of refurbished Samsung and Google smartphones on sale for today only. The promotion includes phones from the Samsung Galaxy S4 to newer devices like the Galaxy Note 9 and Google Pixel 3, and prices start as low as $40. Most models are listed as "scratch & dent" condition which means there may be some cosmetic wear, though they have all been tested to ensure they are in full working order. A 90-day warranty is included. Several options have already sold out, so don't wait on the phone you want if it is still available.
One interesting and affordable option still in stock at the time of writing is the Samsung Galaxy S8+ at $199.99. It comes in a few different color options and each is fully unlocked to be compatible with GSM networks. While it's not the newest phone on the market, It's still plenty powerful for day-to-day use. It's water resistant, has a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display, 12MP camera and 64GB internal storage with space for a microSD card. The newer Galaxy S9+ is just $70 more if you want something more recent.
If you want a Google-branded phone, the Google Pixel 2 and 2XL are available from $99.99. The Pixel 2 is equipped with a 5-inch 1080p 441ppi AMOLED display, unlimited Cloud storage, and 4GB of RAM, along with a 12.2MP f/1.8 rear camera, 8MP front camera, and the ability to record 1080p video at 120fps. This is an Android phone through-and-through, and it's even capable of bringing up the Google Assistant when you squeeze it. The Pixel 2 XL does everything the Pixel 2 does, just a bit bigger with its 6-inch display and larger battery capacity.
Shipping is free at Woot if you log in with your Amazon Prime account. If you're not yet set up with Prime, you can start your 30-day free trial to save on shipping today and get in on all of the other benefits Amazon Prime has to offer.
