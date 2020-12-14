Woot has a number of refurbished Samsung and LG smartphones on sale for today only. The promotion includes phones from the Samsung Galaxy S6 to newer devices like the Galaxy S10 and LG G7 ThinQ, and prices start as low as $70.

The models are listed as "scratch & dent" condition which means there may be some cosmetic wear, though they have all been tested to ensure they are in full working order. A 90-day warranty is included. Several options have already sold out, so don't wait on the phone you want if it is still available.

Shop now Refurbished Android Phones The sale features a variety of Android handsets from older models like the Samsung Galaxy S7 to recent flagship phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G or LG G7 ThinQ. Some devices have already sold out, so don't miss this sale. Prices Vary See at Woot

One of the most affordable and recent options still in stock at the time of writing is the LG G7 ThinQ at $119.99. This fully unlocked phone is from 2018 and has a 6.1-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor. The G7 ThinQ has 16MP dual rear cameras — standard and ultra-wide — as well as an 8MP selfie cam.

All of the other phones in the sale are from Samsung with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e being among the newer handsets on offer. They are available for $409.99 and $399.99, respectively, if you want something more recent. You'll get a 6.1-inch or 5.8-inch AMOLED display, respectively, as well as a Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM, and more. We compared the S10 and S10e if you need some more information in order to decide which is right for you.

Shipping is free at Woot if you log in with your Amazon Prime account. If you're not yet set up with Prime, you can start your 30-day free trial to save on shipping today and get in on all of the other benefits Amazon Prime has to offer.