Select PlayStation games are on sale for Prime Day , but why spend all that money when you can spend just $35 to play hundreds of games? It's not a pipe dream. For just $35 you can get a 3-month bundle of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now , granting access to hundreds of games on demand, among other subscriber benefits. It may not hold a candle to Xbox Game Pass, but PS Now has a pretty good catalogue of games. When it comes to sheer value, you really can't beat this offer.

PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now are your tickets to all things gaming in Sony's ecosystem. PS Plus grants online multiplayer access, cloud storage, Game Help, the PS Plus Collection, free games and more every month. PS Now also gives you access to a rotating catalogue of over 800 games that can be downloaded or streamed to consoles and PC.

I have both a PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now membership already, but if I didn't I'd definitely take advantage of this deal. PS Plus gifts me two free games every month along with the PS Plus Collection, exclusive discounts, online multiplayer, and so much more that I use all the time. PlayStation Now has an instant library of over 800 games that I've been taking advantage of the past few months, replaying games like Prey and Dishonored. Exclusives like Horizon Zero Dawn and AAA classics like The Witcher 3 are also part of the service.

This bundle is only available for Amazon Prime Day, so I'd get it while you still have the chance. It's a total savings of $15, which may not seem like much, but adds up over time, especially when you play a lot of games.