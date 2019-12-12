There are several reasons why buyers choose Google's Pixel phone each year — not that a large number of people are choosing them, though. It's usually not the hardware, nor is it because the local carrier store is pimping them as you walk in the door. For most people, the reason is, aside from its camera, fast and consistent updates.

Android has always had a problem when it comes to platform updates and always will. Platform updates are the bump to a new version that has all the goodies we see on stage every year at Google's annual developer conference and tend to be a mixed bag of essential behind the scenes patches and base-layer enhancements mixed in with one or two showcase features that make us all want them the minute the presentation is over.

Though the average time it takes a manufacturer to push platform updates is going down, it takes time for updated code to move through Google and then through component makers and phone builders, so it's inevitably going to take a while.

Some companies like OnePlus manage to squeeze out beta versions of a new platform within weeks, and even Samsung has made huge strides in this area. Waiting a year to see that new version is a thing of the past if you've bought a high-end model. But still, the Pixel means you'll probably see those updates on your phone the same day you see them on a stage year after year.