Google is continuing to bring new and updated features to the Pixel software experience as the devices age, helping them stay relevant longer. Today, there are some helpful and important new features heading to Pixel devices that further integrate with our lives.

Pixel devices already have emergency contact features built-in, along with the Trusted Contacts app, both with the goal of adding some safety to your phone. With the new safety check option within the Safety app, you'll be able to do things like schedule a check-in with your emergency contacts of choice in times when you may be traveling alone.

You can tell the app what you're doing and how long it should take you to complete your travel. At the end of that time frame, the app will open up and ask you if you've made it to your destination safely, if you need to send your location to your emergency contacts, or if the app should dial 911. If you don't select an option, the app will automatically notify your emergency contacts within 60 seconds.