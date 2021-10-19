What you need to know
- Google has announced a new "Pixel Pass" subscription service alongside the Pixel 6 series.
- Pixel Pass offers "Pixel and Google services" together in one easy subscription.
- Along with a new Pixel phone with extended warranty, you'll also get access to YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, and Google Play Pass.
At its fall launch event today, Google announced a new service called Pixel Pass alongside the Pixel 6 series phones. Just as expected, Pixel Pass is basically Google's answer to Apple One.
Pixel Pass subscribers can get Google's best Android phone of 2021 with device protection, 200GB of Google One cloud storage, YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, and Play Pass under one monthly fee. Google Fi customers getting a Pixel Pass subscription can save an additional $5 every month on their Fi plan.
You'll also be able to upgrade to a new Pixel after two years. Device protection bundled with Pixel Pass includes an additional year of coverage for any mechanical breakdowns and up to a maximum of two claims of accidental damage coverage for two years.
If you're interested, you can sign up for Pixel Pass through Google Fi or the Google Store. However, the subscription bundle is only available in the U.S. right now. Pixel Pass starts at $45 per month for the vanilla Pixel 6 and $55 for the Pixell 6 Pro. The subscription price will vary depending on the plan you choose.
It is also worth noting that Pixel Pass will be automatically charged each billing period for 24 months until you decide to cancel it. In case you decide to cancel your subscription during the 24-month cycle, you'll have to pay the remaining value of your Pixel device at a non-discounted price.
Google Pixel 6
The all-new Pixel 6 is of Google is an impressive upgrade over its predecessor, featuring the company's first-ever custom processor. It offers a 6.4-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, all-day battery life, IP68 water resistance, and a 50MP main sensor that can capture 150% more light.
Stable Android 12 is finally rolling out to older Pixel smartphones
Google has finally launched the official stable release of Android 12 with a new UI design, privacy features, and plenty of under-the-hood enhancements. However, Pixel smartphones will have to wait to install the update.
The Pixel 6 series arrives with new AI superpowers, starts at just $599
Google fully unveils its latest flagships, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, both powered by the custom-built Tensor chip to provide the phones with brand new AI experiences.
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro hands-on: Prettiest Pixel perfection
Google seemed stagnant with the last few Pixel releases, and now we know why: they were saving every bit of energy and excitement for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Huge camera bumps (inside and out), Android's brand new UI, and the Google Tensor chipset make the Pixel 6 a phone that will turn heads and open wallets.
Best Google Pixel 6 cases 2021
The Google Pixel 6 brought colorful style to the flagship party and a thick camera bump. Given how important the cameras on the Google Pixel 6 are, the best Pixel 6 cases blend grip, protection, and style into one complete package. Here are some of the best Pixel 6 cases to protect your new phone!