At its fall launch event today, Google announced a new service called Pixel Pass alongside the Pixel 6 series phones. Just as expected, Pixel Pass is basically Google's answer to Apple One.

Pixel Pass subscribers can get Google's best Android phone of 2021 with device protection, 200GB of Google One cloud storage, YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, and Play Pass under one monthly fee. Google Fi customers getting a Pixel Pass subscription can save an additional $5 every month on their Fi plan.

You'll also be able to upgrade to a new Pixel after two years. Device protection bundled with Pixel Pass includes an additional year of coverage for any mechanical breakdowns and up to a maximum of two claims of accidental damage coverage for two years.

If you're interested, you can sign up for Pixel Pass through Google Fi or the Google Store. However, the subscription bundle is only available in the U.S. right now. Pixel Pass starts at $45 per month for the vanilla Pixel 6 and $55 for the Pixell 6 Pro. The subscription price will vary depending on the plan you choose.

It is also worth noting that Pixel Pass will be automatically charged each billing period for 24 months until you decide to cancel it. In case you decide to cancel your subscription during the 24-month cycle, you'll have to pay the remaining value of your Pixel device at a non-discounted price.