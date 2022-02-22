The Google Pixel 6 series can't seem to catch a break when it comes to bugs, and lately, users have noted problems with Wi-Fi constantly disabling following the February update. However, it seems Google is aware, and a fix is coming soon.

A Reddit post (via 9to5Google) shows a response from the official Google account, acknowledging the Wi-Fi problem and indicating when a fix will arrive:

After some investigation, we identified the root cause and determined that it impacts a very small number of devices. Of course, we realize this is a poor experience and immediately developed a software fix that will be available in the next Google Pixel Update, rolling out in March.

As Google mentioned, the Wi-Fi problem appears to have affected a small number of users, which is hopefully the case. Previous issues with the Pixel devices were also not as widespread as they may have seemed, with many of our staff not running into problems with their devices. 9to5Google notes that users on Android 12L Beta 3 don't appear to be affected by the Wi-Fi problem.

Still, despite the small group of affected users, it's good to see Google is acknowledging and taking care of the bug.

We may only be a week or two away from the next monthly Pixel update, with it likely landing on March 7. It may also include the quarterly feature drop, bringing new features along with bug fixes to Google's best Android phones.