According to the scanned ad, the Google Pixel 6 will launch €649, which lines up with previous leaks we've seen about the smaller Pixel 6's price. This €649 Pixel 6 model comes with 128GB of internal storage, 8GB of RAM, a 6.4-inch screen, a 50MP main camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. That puts it in a great position to directly compete with the €679 iPhone 13 Mini with the same amount of storage.

Of all the places to find the latest Google Pixel 6 leak, a deals website wasn't the most likely candidate. Yet that's exactly what happened when mydealz.de (via Nils Ahrensmeier ) posted an ad for German retailer Saturn casually revealing the price, specs, and possible release date of the Google Pixel 6.

If that's not enough to coax you into buying Google's latest flagship phone, this particular retailer is offering a nice bonus for pre-ordering from them. If you pre-order the Pixel 6 from Saturn between October 19 and October 27, the ad says you'll be gifted a pair of Bose Headphones 700 — a pair of headphones that normally sells for €269.

Unsurprisingly, that October 19 date is the same day Google just recently revealed to be the official Pixel 6 announcement day. The ad stops short of saying that October 28 is the release date but, if pre-orders end on October 27, logic follows that it releases the next day.

Conspicuously absent from the ad is the Google Pixel 6 Pro, the larger, more expensive brother of the Pixel 6. We're expecting the Pixel 6 Pro to ship with an additional rear camera with a telephoto lens for superior zoom quality.