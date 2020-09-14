Google Pixel 5 Leaked RendersSource: @OnLeaks / Pricebaba

What you need to know

  • Google is hosting a virtual event on September 30 to announce its new products.
  • The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will be the stars of the show.
  • We'll also see a new smart speaker and Google's new Chromecast/Android TV dongle.

The Pixel 5 has been one of the most confusing devices to cover in recent years, but thankfully, all will be made official in just a few short days. Google has sent out invites for a "Launch Night In" event that's taking place on September 30.

On the invite, it reads:

We invite you to learn all about our new Chromecast, latest smart speaker, and new Pixel phones.

Pixel 5 Event InviteSource: Google

While none of the product names are mentioned in the invite, we have a pretty good idea as to what we'll be seeing. Google's already confirmed that the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are coming, so this is where we'll finally get to see what a "flagship" Pixel looks like for Google in 2020.

The new Chromecast also likely refers to that Sabrina Android TV dongle we've been following, which was recently tipped as having a launch name of "Chromecast with Google TV." As for the smart speaker, it's most certainly the one that Google teased back in July.

The event kicks off at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT, and if you want to tune-in for yourself, Google will have a public livestream you can watch along with us.

Who's excited?

