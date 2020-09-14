What you need to know
- Google is hosting a virtual event on September 30 to announce its new products.
- The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will be the stars of the show.
- We'll also see a new smart speaker and Google's new Chromecast/Android TV dongle.
The Pixel 5 has been one of the most confusing devices to cover in recent years, but thankfully, all will be made official in just a few short days. Google has sent out invites for a "Launch Night In" event that's taking place on September 30.
On the invite, it reads:
We invite you to learn all about our new Chromecast, latest smart speaker, and new Pixel phones.
While none of the product names are mentioned in the invite, we have a pretty good idea as to what we'll be seeing. Google's already confirmed that the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are coming, so this is where we'll finally get to see what a "flagship" Pixel looks like for Google in 2020.
The new Chromecast also likely refers to that Sabrina Android TV dongle we've been following, which was recently tipped as having a launch name of "Chromecast with Google TV." As for the smart speaker, it's most certainly the one that Google teased back in July.
The event kicks off at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT, and if you want to tune-in for yourself, Google will have a public livestream you can watch along with us.
Who's excited?
Google Pixel 4a review: The perfect phone for 2020
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Surface Duo bumpers appear at Best Buy in rainbow of colors
It looks like you'll soon be able to get your hands on new Surface Duo bumper colors. Best Buy has posted listings for Ember, Ice Blue, and Graphite colored bumpers, but they're shown as "sold out" right now.
LG Wing 5G is a dual-screen phone with a unique design, mid-range specs
LG Wing 5G is one of the most interesting Android smartphones released so far in 2020. It comes with a 6.8-inch OLED main display, which can rotate 90 clockwise 90 degrees to reveal a 3.9-inch secondary display.
Are you still liking the Galaxy Note 20?
It's been almost a month since the Note 20 came out. Now that you've had the phone for a little bit, how are you still liking it?
Best Ethernet adapters for your Chromecast or Fire TV Stick
If you've been having trouble with Wi-Fi on your streaming stick, an Ethernet adapter may be a good investment. A wired connection avoids any signal interference or competition for bandwidth and gives your cast or stream priority access to data. Some adapters simply do just that, while others take advantage of the direct access to your Chromecast or Fire TV Stick to add other useful...