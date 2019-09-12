The hits keep coming for Google and its unreleased Pixel 4 line, and on September 12, a new video was posted out of Vietnam showing off the previously seen white and black Pixel 4 XL with the coral tinted power button.

As Android Police reported, there isn't much new information that can be gleaned from this new post. The YouTuber says as much in the video, stating that as other hands-on videos have come out that he wasn't going to reiterate those points. Instead, he focused on the gaming potential of the phone. He mentions the ASUS ROG Phone 2 and the Black Shark 2 as comparisons in capabilities, size, and power. It seems that the Pixel 4 XL handles the test well during the session.

The ReLab channel that posted the video promises more Pixel 4 XL videos will be coming soon, so we'll keep an eye out to see what comes next.

We're expecting Google to announce the Pixel 4 in October (possibly October 15) and to be equipped with a 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, and two rear facing cameras. The Pixel 4 will also come with Google's Soli chip, allowing for a powerful face unlock system and air gestures that'll allow you to control the phone just by waving your hand over it.

