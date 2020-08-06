Just days after unveiling the Pixel 4a and confirming the existence of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, Google has discontinued its Pixel 4 series phones. Both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are no longer available to purchase in Google's store in the U.S.

In a statement sent to The Verge, a Google spokesperson said:

Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 4 and 4 XL For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 4 and 4 XL, the product is available from some partners while supplies last. Just like all Pixel devices, Pixel 4 will continue to get software and security updates for at least 3 years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US.

What is particularly unusual is that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have been discontinued by Google just less than a year after their launch. Both phones were announced at Google's 2019 'Made by Google' event on October 15. As noted by The Verge, both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 series phones were discontinued roughly 18 months after their unveiling. They were also discontinued after their successors had been launched.

Google's next flagship phone, the Pixel 5, won't arrive until October. Alongside the Pixel 5, the company will also launch the Pixel 4a 5G, which is expected to have a larger display and a more powerful chipset compared to the 4G-only Pixel 4a.