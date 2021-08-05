Gun-fu simulator Pistol Whip is one of the most popular Quest 2 games for rhythm, shooting, and exercise, but it didn't have a proper story until the Pistol Whip 2089 campaign added a bleak futuristic story to go with all the violence. Now developer Cloudhead Games is taking us back in time to the Old West for its next free campaign expansion, Smoke and Thunder.

Starring two sisters Jessie and Tess — voiced by Victoria Hogan (Theresa in Kingdom Come: Deliverance) and Avalon Penrose (Maegara in Hades) — Smoke and Thunder has you take on some low-down scoundrels and outlaws in its Western-themed campaign. Pistol Whip's comic-book style and fast-paced action seems a perfect way to capture the feel of gunslinging in the West.

Adding to Pistol Whip's epic soundtrack, Smoke and Thunder will add five new songs from The Heavy, Black Pistol Fire, Bones UK, Devora, and Magic Sword, giving each level its own unique, intense ambience. Plus, based on the trailer, you'll see new enemies like riders on horseback and a boss that looks suspiciously like the spider from Wild Wild West.