The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 finally gets a solid launch date

By Vishnu Sarangapurkar
published

It will likely remain a China-only launch/

Mix Fold 3 teaser
(Image credit: Lei Jun/ via X)

What you need to know

  • Alongside the launch date, Xiaomi's CEO shared a glimpse of Mix Fold 3.
  • It looks a lot like the predecessor but with significant upgrades.
  • The Mix Fold 3 will incorporate new all-focal length cameras similar to the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

The Mix Fold 3, Xiaomi's next anticipated foldable phone, finally gets a launch date. It will be fully revealed on August 14 at 7 pm GMT (3 pm ET), according to a post on X by Lei Jun, Xiaomi's founder and CEO.

Jun further stated he would be giving an annual speech during the launch of the third iteration of their foldable smartphone. He even shared a glimpse of the upcoming Mix Fold 3, which largely looks familiar to the predecessor, Mix Fold 2.

See more

While the handset looks familiar in terms of design, there are notable differences from the previous model. The primary change is the new quad camera system powered by Leica. Jun earlier confirmed the rear cameras would incorporate full focal length lenses, as seen on the company's latest Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

Mix Fold 3 teaser

(Image credit: Lei Jun/ via X)

The shared images further hint at a periscopic lens as well. Another image showcases the front foldable screen, incorporating a new punch-hole camera on the top left of the giant display. It is a new addition from the previous model, and it will likely be the sixth camera lens, including one on the cover screen, which was witnessed in a recently leaked listing.

Image 1 of 2
Mix Fold 3 teaser
(Image credit: Lei Jun/ via X)

The expected specifications of the Mix Fold 3 include a 6.56-inch cover screen coupled with an 8.02-inch foldable screen. Both will feature refresh rates of up to 120Hz. It will likely be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and up to 16GB of RAM.

While the launch date of Mix Fold 3 is now official, one question we have is whether it will launch globally as opposed to the previous models, which were confined to China. From the images of the device, it would be a strong contender to the recent Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the upcoming OnePlus Open if released worldwide.

See more
Vishnu Sarangapurkar
Vishnu Sarangapurkar
News Writer

Vishnu works as a freelance News Writer for Android Central. For the past four years, he's been writing about consumer technology, primarily involving smartphones, laptops, and every other gizmo connected to the Internet. When he is away from keyboard, you can see him going on a long drive or chilling on a couch binge-watching some crime series.