The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 finally gets a solid launch date

Alongside the launch date, Xiaomi's CEO shared a glimpse of Mix Fold 3.

It looks a lot like the predecessor but with significant upgrades.

The Mix Fold 3 will incorporate new all-focal length cameras similar to the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

The Mix Fold 3, Xiaomi's next anticipated foldable phone, finally gets a launch date. It will be fully revealed on August 14 at 7 pm GMT (3 pm ET), according to a post on X by Lei Jun, Xiaomi's founder and CEO.

Jun further stated he would be giving an annual speech during the launch of the third iteration of their foldable smartphone. He even shared a glimpse of the upcoming Mix Fold 3, which largely looks familiar to the predecessor, Mix Fold 2.

When it comes to foldable phones, being slim and lightweight is not enough. What really matters is ensuring that the product features have no shortcomings. This is what will shape the future of foldable phones. Our new offering, #XiaomiMIXFold3, defines a new standard for…

While the handset looks familiar in terms of design, there are notable differences from the previous model. The primary change is the new quad camera system powered by Leica. Jun earlier confirmed the rear cameras would incorporate full focal length lenses, as seen on the company's latest Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

(Image credit: Lei Jun/ via X)

The shared images further hint at a periscopic lens as well. Another image showcases the front foldable screen, incorporating a new punch-hole camera on the top left of the giant display. It is a new addition from the previous model, and it will likely be the sixth camera lens, including one on the cover screen, which was witnessed in a recently leaked listing.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lei Jun/ via X) (Image credit: Lei Jun/ via X)

The expected specifications of the Mix Fold 3 include a 6.56-inch cover screen coupled with an 8.02-inch foldable screen. Both will feature refresh rates of up to 120Hz. It will likely be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and up to 16GB of RAM.

While the launch date of Mix Fold 3 is now official, one question we have is whether it will launch globally as opposed to the previous models, which were confined to China. From the images of the device, it would be a strong contender to the recent Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the upcoming OnePlus Open if released worldwide.