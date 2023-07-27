Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 to launch in August with all the cameras

What you need to know

Xiaomi's next foldable smartphone will debut with Leica cameras next month.

The Mix Fold 3 will have a quad-camera setup similar to Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

The device is considered slim and lightweight and will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Samsung just launched its latest premium foldables yesterday, but we now anticipate more OEMs will continue challenging them with exciting launches of their own. One such option, at least for the Chinese market, is Xiaomi's upcoming Mix Fold 3, which is officially set to launch very soon.

Xiaomi's Founder and CEO, Lei Jun, shared a new tweet revealing the launch of Mix Fold 3, which is coming in August. Jun has further stated that the upcoming foldable smartphone from the company will be a slim and lightweight handset.

Our partnership with Leica has taken a significant leap forward, achieving remarkable milestones in mobile imaging.We've made breakthroughs in key areas such as micro OIS motors, ultra-slim high refractive lenses, compact periscope modules, and camera designs. These have… pic.twitter.com/vu8wmYn68GJuly 27, 2023 See more

The tweet from Jun highlights Xiaomi's partnership with Leica, which has been successful with phones like Xiaomi 13 Ultra and the previous foldable phone, the Mix Fold 2. He particularly notes the combined efforts to improve imaging across devices with breakthroughs like micro OIS motors, ultra-slim high refractive lenses, and compact periscopic modules.

Because of this, a quad-camera system and top-notch Leica imaging will be present in the forthcoming Mix Fold 3. The teased poster by Jun hints at the Mix Fold 3's slim design despite it being the company's first foldable smartphone to feature an all-focal length quad-camera system, similar to what we saw with the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 had a triple-camera setup enhanced by Leica. (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Aside from the launch timeline, nothing substantial about the Mix Fold 3 is out yet. However, per previous rumors and leaks, the rumored specifications of the foldable will include a 6.56-inch external screen and an inner foldable screen measuring 8.02-inch; both are expected to have a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will likely have Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 underneath and up to 16GB of RAM.

With the OnePlus Open just around the corner and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 hitting store shelves in a couple of weeks, August is set to be an exciting month for foldable phones. However, the Mix Fold 3 in the pipeline will make the list of devices more interesting, particularly if it launches globally, unlike the earlier models.