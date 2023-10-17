Xiaomi 14 Pro leaked renders reveal a huge camera bump and sleek flat display
Xiaomi appears to be abandoning the curved screen, which has been a trademark of its flagship line.
What you need to know
- Leaked renders of the Xiaomi 14 Pro reveal a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a center-placed punch-hole selfie camera.
- Xiaomi may have also switched from a curved display to a flat display for the Xiaomi 14 Pro, and its rear camera module seems to be significantly larger than its predecessor.
- The Xiaomi 14 Pro is rumored to have a 50MP primary camera alongside three sensors at the back.
The year is almost over, and for Xiaomi, this means a new flagship phone series is on the horizon. Ahead of the Xiaomi 14 series' debut, a new leak has shown off the phone in all its glory, giving us a good idea of the major changes in store for Xiaomi fans.
Renowned leaker @OnLeaks has dished out some juicy details and renders of the Xiaomi 14 Pro, and passed them along to 91mobiles.
Good Morning #FutureSquad! Here comes your first comprehensive look at the #Xiaomi14Pro and its massive rear camera bump (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions)!On behalf of @91mobiles 👉🏻 https://t.co/16doTVgBn1 pic.twitter.com/AJMHSnRtatOctober 13, 2023
These renders showcase a flat display with a centrally placed hole-punch cutout. Rumor has it that the phone will sport a 6.6-inch screen and a quad rear camera setup.
If these leaks are on point, Xiaomi's flagship line is about to get a major makeover. Curved screens have been their signature style, as seen most recently on the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Ultra, but it seems they're jumping on the flat-screen bandwagon. Even the latest-generation Google Pixel 8 Pro has switched to a flat display.
The leak also hints that Xiaomi's next challenger to the top Android phones will flaunt a crisp 2K resolution, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and a 2.5D display for that extra touch of visual flair.
But the real attention-grabber is that camera bump. As shown in the gallery below, the phone's rear camera module seems to be getting a major glow-up, rocking a noticeably thicker profile than its predecessor. There will presumably be four sensors, with rumors suggesting the primary shooter will be a 50MP camera.
The overall dimensions have also bulked up a bit, measuring 161.6 x 75.3 x 8.7mm. Previous rumors claimed the handset would draw its power from Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. And when it comes to keeping the party going, rumors suggest a hefty 5,000mAh battery that'll juice up in a flash with 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities.
There’s no official word on a launch date, but the Chinese phone maker is said to drop a trio of new flagships next month: the Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, and Xiaomi 14 Ultra.
Get the Android Central Newsletter
Instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Jay Bonggolto always keeps a nose for news. He has been writing about consumer tech and apps for as long as he can remember, and he has used a variety of Android phones since falling in love with Jelly Bean. Send him a direct message via Twitter or LinkedIn.