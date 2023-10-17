Xiaomi 14 Pro leaked renders reveal a huge camera bump and sleek flat display

What you need to know

Leaked renders of the Xiaomi 14 Pro reveal a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a center-placed punch-hole selfie camera.

Xiaomi may have also switched from a curved display to a flat display for the Xiaomi 14 Pro, and its rear camera module seems to be significantly larger than its predecessor.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro is rumored to have a 50MP primary camera alongside three sensors at the back.

The year is almost over, and for Xiaomi, this means a new flagship phone series is on the horizon. Ahead of the Xiaomi 14 series' debut, a new leak has shown off the phone in all its glory, giving us a good idea of the major changes in store for Xiaomi fans.

Renowned leaker @OnLeaks has dished out some juicy details and renders of the Xiaomi 14 Pro, and passed them along to 91mobiles.

Good Morning #FutureSquad! Here comes your first comprehensive look at the #Xiaomi14Pro and its massive rear camera bump (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions)!On behalf of @91mobiles 👉🏻 https://t.co/16doTVgBn1 pic.twitter.com/AJMHSnRtatOctober 13, 2023 See more

These renders showcase a flat display with a centrally placed hole-punch cutout. Rumor has it that the phone will sport a 6.6-inch screen and a quad rear camera setup.

If these leaks are on point, Xiaomi's flagship line is about to get a major makeover. Curved screens have been their signature style, as seen most recently on the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Ultra, but it seems they're jumping on the flat-screen bandwagon. Even the latest-generation Google Pixel 8 Pro has switched to a flat display.

The leak also hints that Xiaomi's next challenger to the top Android phones will flaunt a crisp 2K resolution, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and a 2.5D display for that extra touch of visual flair.

But the real attention-grabber is that camera bump. As shown in the gallery below, the phone's rear camera module seems to be getting a major glow-up, rocking a noticeably thicker profile than its predecessor. There will presumably be four sensors, with rumors suggesting the primary shooter will be a 50MP camera.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / 91mobiles) (Image credit: @OnLeaks / 91mobiles) (Image credit: @OnLeaks / 91mobiles)

The overall dimensions have also bulked up a bit, measuring 161.6 x 75.3 x 8.7mm. Previous rumors claimed the handset would draw its power from Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. And when it comes to keeping the party going, rumors suggest a hefty 5,000mAh battery that'll juice up in a flash with 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities.

There’s no official word on a launch date, but the Chinese phone maker is said to drop a trio of new flagships next month: the Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, and Xiaomi 14 Ultra.